Phish streaming NYE Madison Square Garden concerts via Pay-Per-View

This year wasn’t the finest of the concert industry, but Phish wouldn’t know it. One of the most popular touring bands of all time is finding an excess of fans who want in on their live dates, and are expanding their performances to Pay-Per-View for New Year’s Eve and surrounding dates.

The jam group is filming their New York shows on Dec. 30-Jan. 1 for fans to watch in their living room. All three can be bought for $39.99; Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 are up for $14.99 while NYE is up for $19.99.

Not only will the Madison Square Garden concerts be on the cable network, but also for stream on computer, PC or Mac. The MP3s culled from audio of the shows will be up for purchase as well after each show.

Phish released a deluxe CD/DVD live concert set “Alpine Valley 2010” this week. That concert took place Aug. 14 this year.

