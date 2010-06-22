Phoenix, MGMT, Devo, The National sign on to 2010 Lollapalooza Aftershows

Not a fan of festivals? Won’t be around for the full Lollapalooza fest? Do you really only like MGMT and no other band in the world?

Organizers at the Chicago three-day fest have announced that many of its performing acts — including headliner Phoenix — are playing after-shows around the Windy City once the lights go out in Grant Park.

New Pornographers, Devo, MGMT, Edward Sharpe, The National, The Black Keys and more have signed on to play at smaller venues like the Metro, Schubas, House of Blues and the Congress Theater.

Tickets for all days, Aug. 5-8, go on sale this Friday (June 25) at 10 a.m. CST.

Sorry, kids, no Lady Gaga on the list, though imagine the pop star taking the stage at the Double Door and have yourself a headache.

Thursday, August 5th:

Devo w/ Dirty Projectors @ Congress Theater 7:30pm

Slightly Stoopid w/ Collie Buddz @ House of Blues 8pm

New Pornographers w/ Dodos @ Metro 8pm

Big Pink w/ Night Gallery @ Lincoln Hall 8pm

Cymbals Eat Guitars w/ Young Galaxy @ Schubas 8pm

Friday, August 6th:

MGMT @ House of Blues 10pm

Cut Copy w/ Dragonette @ Metro 10pm

The Walkmen w/ Warpaint @ Double Door 10pm

Edward Sharpe & Magnetic Zeros w/ Freelance Whales @ Lincoln Hall 10pm

Wild Beasts – Empty Bottle @ 10pm

Rogue Wave w/ Gamble House @ Schubas 1opm

Saturday, August 7th:

Precision Guided Musicians featuring Hot Chip (Live), Rusko, Steve Porter, Ancient Astronauts, and Perry Farrell @ Congress Theatre 10pm

The National w/ Antlers @ House of Blues 10pm

The Black Keys w/ Morning Benders @ Metro – 10pm

Minus the Bear w Miniature Tigers @ Double Door – 10pm

Blitzen Trapper w/ Avi Buffalo @ Lincoln Hall 10pm

Gogol Bordello @ Subterranean – 10pm

Wavves w/ Harlem @ Empty Bottle – 10pm

The Soft Pack w/ Royal Bangs @ Schubas – 10pm

Sunday, August 8th:

Phoenix w/ Toro Y Moi @ House of Blues 10pm

Health @ Reggies Rock Club 10pm