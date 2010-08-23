Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton make ‘Joyful Noise’ in new film

08.23.10

Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah will star in “Joyful Noise” as two women who work together to save a gospel choir after financial woes threaten to close it down.

Parton will also contribute music to the film, her first since she helped bring “9-to-5” to Broadway. 
“I”m really happy to be doing a movie with Queen Latifah,” Parton said in a statement. “I really like her and have often thought we would be fun together. Even though we play rivals in the movie, I”m sure we”ll have our fun behind the scenes.”

Warner Bros.-based Alcon Entertainment will produce, alongside Farrell Paura Productions and O.N.C. Entertainment. Todd Graff, who wrote the screenplay, will direct.  Graff previously directed ‘Bandslam.”
The movie is set for a 2011 release.

 

