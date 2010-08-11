‘Reaper’ star joins ‘V’ invasion

Bret Harrison is the latest addition to the cast of ABC’s “V,” joining the second-year sci-fi drama in a recurring capacity.

ABC has announced that Harrison will play Dr. Sidney Miller, an evolutionary biologist with information about the Red Sky. Harrison’s character will be sought out by Elizabeth Mitchell’s Erica Evans and the rest of the Fifth Column in the season premiere.

The network has yet to reveal when “V” will be returning, but Harrison is the second recurring cast member to sign on in the past week. Original “V” star Jane Badler formally came on-board last week as Diana, mother of Morena Baccarin’s Anna.

Harrison is best known for his lead roles as Sam Oliver on The CW’s “Reaper” and Sam Sullivan on FOX’s “The Loop.” He was also a regular on the comedy “Grounded For Life,” though his character wasn’t named same.

On the big screen, it’s possible that Harrison may next be seen in “Mardi Gras,” though that comedy was filmed back in mid-2008, so who knows?