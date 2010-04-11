Recap: ‘The Amazing Race – ‘Dumb Did Us In’

Unlike “Survivor” or “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” isn’t really a social game. Yes, teamwork is essential to strong performance within each team, but alliances and friendships between different teams tend to be largely irrelevant as a determining factor.
We all know that reality TV contestants only rarely go on shows to make friends, so the motto on a show like “The Amazing Race” probably should be the same as that Latin phrase often misattributed to the Hippocratic Oath: Primum non nocere, or “first do no harm.”
That is to say that nobody is requiring you to become Facebook buddies or to exchange e-mail addresses and stay in touch with your rivals for a million bucks, but you probably shouldn’t go out of your way to make enemies. Because having allies rarely helps you on “The Amazing Race,” but having enemies can sometimes bite you in the rump.
That was the lesson learned by Brandy & Carol on Sunday (April 11) night’s episode of “The Amazing Race.”
[Full recap after the break…]
It wasn’t a terrific leg, so I could probably just skip to the important part.
Brandy & Carol were sent packing and if anybody out there is gonna miss their whining, bickering and general sourness, you’re no friend of mind. Good-bye, so long and farewell, Brandy & Carol.
The team affectionately (or maybe not-so-affectionately) known as “The Lesbians” got the boot on Sunday for one reason and one reason only: Caite & Brent used the U-Turn on them and forced them to go back and do the second of two Detour options.
As Brandy & Carol noted, there were two teams behind them — The Cowboys and The Detectives — who had won multiple legs during this Race, while they’d merely been slipping by every week. They mocked Brent & Caite’s intelligence and talked about what a stupid decision they’d made and gave the episode its title when they carped, “Dumb did us in,” referring to Brent & Caite’s intellectual aptitude.
No, Brandy & Carol. I beg to differ. “Dumb” didn’t do you in. “Bitch” did you in and by that I’m mostly referring to y’all and not to Caite, who has a slightly disturbing psychotic streak and a less-than-genius IQ, but isn’t really a bitch.
Brandy & Carol were being petty, but also disingenuous. Yes, the Detectives and Cowboys have both had dominant runs this season, taking consecutive legs at different points. Both teams have also had titanic mental gaffes that nearly led to their elimination (to say nothing of my ongoing fear that Louie is going to have a massive coronary event at some point). The closer you get to the finish line on “The Amazing Race,” the more likely it becomes that legs will be determined by mistakes brought about by exhaustion or stupidity. As much as I detested Brandy & Carol, they were the Einsteins of “The Amazing Race: All-Stupid Edition,” probably the team least likely to shoot themselves in the foot with a misread clue or a preventable error. They may not have won anything, but with every passing leg cheating death, they seemed like a bigger and bigger threat. U-Turning them at that point made as much sense as any other U-Turn decision would have.
So Brandy was wrong in criticizing Caite & Brent for faulty strategy, but she also wasn’t smart enough to realize that the Models didn’t make an error. They didn’t want the strongest team out of the Race. They wanted Brandy & Carol out of the Race. And they succeeded with ruthless efficiency.
And who can blame them? From the very first episode, I was already sick of Brandy’s lame and dated references to Caite’s notorious Miss Teen South Carolina moment. Don’t get me wrong. Absolutely make a joke about it after your first meeting. That stuff was funny. But either you get to know Caite and realize that there are countless other perfectly reasonable reasons to make fun of her, or you just harp on the same one thing over and over and over again. And Brandy never quit. Then again, it seems like Brandy’s prone to getting stuck on certain references. I mean, Brandy, you can talk all you want about your designer fashions and being current and forward, but a “Forrest Gump” reference? In 2010? How lame are you?
There were many other reasons to dislike Brandy, though. She complained about every minor inconvenience or challenge. She blamed Carol whenever anything didn’t go their way. She kept getting frustrated and throwing up her arms in surrender. There was a reason why even teams without incriminating YouTube clips hated Brandy & Carol and, unfortunately, those reasons almost all related to Brandy. Carol just got caught.
Anyway, that’s why “first do no harm” is such a good “Amazing Race” motto. You don’t ever want to put yourself in the position where you’re so unappealing that everybody would rather knock you out than knock out a potentially stronger team. [Though again, I’ll insist that even though they wouldn’t have stood a chance in better seasons, Brandy & Carol were a significant threat this time around.]
I’m not sure how I feel about the editing that made it look as if U-Turning Brandy & Carol was somehow a nefarious plot that the Detectives planted in the mind of their little wolf-cubs, because I’d like to think Brent & Caite could have figured this one out on their own. Brandy dug the grave for her team and if she had even an iota of introspection, she’d get that.
Otherwise? The leg was full of amusing local color and one wicked fun zip-line, but only a little drama.
The Detour — Pounding Drums or Pounding the Pavement — was an interesting trick. In Pounding Drums, teams had to learn a drum routine and perform it. In Pounding the Pavement, teams had to accumulate a bunch of equipment, find a marked stand and sell 25 ice cream sandwiches. The working of the clue left little doubt that Pounding Drums was the easier task, simply because it had fewer instructions, so that was the choice that every team made.
Veteran “Amazing Race” viewers know two things: One, if you have limitations of rhythm or musicality, learning any routine that has to be judges by native talent can often take longer than expected. Two, although selling things always seems like it would be hard, people in foreign countries seem to love buying goods and services when sold by Americans being followed by cameras.
In this case, the drumming proved somewhat complicated and time consuming for all who attempted it (though only the Detectives failed and then gave up), while selling ice cream sandwiches caused no trouble at all (especially if your cabbie was willing to buy 10) and left me with a craving for a slab of ice cream on a piece of wonder bread.
As for the Roadblock, host Phil Keoghan implied that the task — counting chain links on a giant shipyard anchor chain amidst general cacophony — might cause problems. It didn’t. Every single team got 521 on their first guess, a huge disappointment. I did, however, like Michael’s trick of using his Little League pitch counter. But then the Detectives lost their cab and that was the only reason the editors were able to make the conclusion of the episode look even slightly close.
In the end, Dan & Jordan finished in first by completing a Fast-Forward requiring them to crawl between two cars at the top of the Singapore Flier. After failing at the drums, the Detectives stupidly attempted to go try out the Fast-Forward, before having to turn around, another thing that made the episode look closer.
Other thoughts on Sunday’s episode…
*** There were two U-Turns this season and both U-Turned teams were eliminated. That’s powerful stuff. Joe & Heidi are *still* huddled in a bunker somewhere in France trying to learn Morse Code.
*** For the 16th consecutive season, “The Amazing Race” will not have an all-female winner. Of the four teams, Caite is now the only remaining woman. In an amusing coincidence, the episode began with the teams locating Allan Wu to get their first clue. Allan Wu is the host of the Asian version of “The Amazing Race,” which had an all-female winner in its very first season. Yes, that’s the kind of thing that amuses only me.
*** Even Phil was Team Brent & Caite on this one, letting the Models tell their side and then interrupting Brandy’s lamentations about the Models’ stupidity to level accusations of meanness. Note that Brandy & Carol didn’t even try denying those changes, they just continued on doing YouTube impersonations and not beginning to understand why they’d been targeted.
*** Somebody in last week’s comments took Brent & Caite to task for repeatedly calling Brandy & Carol “The Lesbians.” I acknowledge that Caite’s monomaniacal obsession with “The Lesbians” became a little scary these past couple weeks, but I don’t think she ever meant it as a pejorative. “The Amazing Race” is a show that invites one or two word categorization and even identifies teams as such. The teams follow suit and call each other by variations on those classifications. So, in the heat of the moment, they’re constantly referring to “The Brothers” or “The Cowboys” or “Big Brother.” So Caite was just doing a variation on that and my interpretation would be that any malice she put into the word “lesbians” was directed at Brandy & Carol in specific and not in any way at their sexual orientation. I know it’s a feeble rational, but what else would *you* call them? The Whiners? The Spoiled Brats? Dunno.. It’s just “Amazing Race” shorthand.
*** The Mega-Zip looked awesome. I would have loved to see Mika from last season staring it down.
*** Academy of Country Music Awards next week, so “Amazing Race” is off. Boo…
Was tonight karmic payback for Brandy & Carol? Or were you Team Brandy & Carol and you can’t wait to see Brent & Caite do something stupid next episode?
Brandy & Carol may have been the â€œEinsteinsâ€ of the race but they displayed another kind of stupidity: arrogance. They were so arrogant that they were too stupid to realize that mistreating another team could end up putting them out of the race. Not only had their shabby treatment of Caite turned Brent and Caite against them but also the Detectives.
And please, letâ€™s not forget that for a couple of legs Brandy & Carol were bragging about how strong a team they were. But as soon as they get U-turned they start crying about how dumb it was to not U-turn the stronger teams. Which is it, ladies? Are ya strong or are ya weak? I say weak and you paid the price. And you are ugly, ugly people without an ounce of compassion in your bodies.
And Carol was no saint either. She was just as unpleasant for me. She complained a lot and she fell into the trap of blaming her partner for the teamâ€™s mishaps. And she threw in plenty of her own references to Caiteâ€™s IQ and infamous You Tube moments. She disgusted me almost as much as Brandy.
Caite & Brent surely would have sent their enemies packing without the Detectives helpful suggestion. Caite had been gunning for them for quite a few legs.
I was disappointed that the Detectives tried lying to Carolâ€™s & Brandyâ€™s cab driver. Itâ€™s one thing to ask for the cab but quite another to tell the driver that his passengers said it was ok for him to take another fair. Boo on you Detectives; one demerit.
I am tired of teams complaining about the U-turn and saying that itâ€™s some kind of inferior way to play; that only a weak team would use it. Wrong. It is part of the game, like it or not. A team should not be disparaged for utilizing it. That is like disparaging a hockey team for accepting a penalty against their opponent and getting a power play. Why not take advantage of every rule? Itâ€™s not like lying to an opponent or stealing their cab.
Good riddance to Brandy & Carol. I truly hated them. Other than Jonathan who kept pushing his wife to the ground, they were the most despicable team in Race history.
You “truly hated them”?
You don’t know them. It’s a TV show.
You can’t be serious, bro. The show did not identify them as “the lesbians” and Caite is the only contestant who used that term at every possible moment. And never was it uttered out of her mouth without disdain. This is the team that publicly questioned why a lesbian team was allowed on the show in the first place. I challenge you to find more uses of the word hate in the previous 15 cycles combined than what Caite has used all by herself this time around. And poor little pageant girl? Seriously? THE ONLY REASON SHE IS ON THE SHOW is because of the pageant. Jordan was no genius while she was on, either, but Jordan seems like a nice girl who is funny and treats other people with respect – qualities that Caite has none of.
Ray – The show identifies them as “dating.” Of course it doesn’t identify them as “The lesbians.” But I’d ask again… What would you call them in “Race” shorthand? Would it have been better if they’d called then “The B****es”? Anyway… I haven’t read any public statements Caite has made about anything, but on the show, she never said anything negative regarding sexual orientation. The first interaction that Caite had with them that we saw was overhearing Brandy doing her Miss Teen South Carolina impression. Do I *pity* Caite for that? HELL no. Like you say, it’s *part* of the reason she’s on the show (“Amazing Race” has had plenty of dating models in the past without any notoriety as a hook). Do I understand why, to a child, that would be a cause for her to “hate” Brandy? Yes. Caite is child. So yes, when a grown woman relentlessly mocks a child, I’m gonna stand up for the child, even if the child isn’t really worth standing up for. I agree with you completely that IQ deficiencies aside, Jordan seems like a sweeter person that Caite. No doubt. [Regarding your challenge to find teams that used “hate” more, there were one or two teams that hated Rob & Amber their first season and made it a personal vendetta to get them out. I was always astounded by the rhetoric that came up in those circumstances.] – Daniel
Perhaps this is one of the reasons why the producers now isolate the teams at each pit stop… to allow hatred, rumors and misjudgment to grow and grow until it possibly manifests itself during the race.
I distinctly remember in early seasons that the producers would occasionally show footage of all the teams together at pit stop sharing a meal. Teams and individuals could chat with each other and share experiences, similar to “Survivor” immediately after a merge.
I miss those moments.
Here’s a thought:
Next season, have 6 all-female teams and 5 all-male teams and allow nature to run it’s course (or 5-5 with an extra non-elimination leg; or 6-6 with an immediate elimination task at the start). Heck, “Survivor: Amazon” tried this once and a woman, Jenna Morasca, easily won.
As a possible additional twist (and for our entertainment, since young people say and do the most unpredictable things), go with an all 20-something edition… every participant is between 21- and 29-years-old.
Let the fun (and shenanigans) begin!
Really interesting idea. I had one, too. Split the racers up into different groups heading in different directions meeting later in the race. In other words, send one set of teams from, say, Thailand to Japan and send the other set to Australia or some other comparable location. The idea would be that the two different routes would be equal in difficulty and time needed to complete. The last team to arrive would still be eliminated but it could be a team from either route. Not telling the teams this is going on would be interesting as well. The obvious problem is Phil can’t be in two places at once. But I wonder if they could use a hologram like CNN did during the 2008 presidential campaign. Or another host like Jeff Probst or the Host of the Asian Version of ‘Race’. Whacky, I know….