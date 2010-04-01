Report: Charlie Sheen may leave ‘Two and a Half Men’

Is Charlie Sheen preparing for his last week of work on CBS’ “Two and a Half Men”?

That’s what People is reporting, citing a set source and one of the actor’s friends.

According to People, CBS is still hoping to get Sheen to sign on for an eighth season, but that the actor is planning on departing after the April 9 taping of this season finale.

The reason? “Charlie’s just done,” the source tells the magazine.

Is this the posturing of an actor who wants more money to continue with TV’s most watched comedy? Who knows.

Sheen missed several weeks of work this spring after checking himself into rehab as “a preventative measure.” The actor, who still faces domestic violence charges from a Christmas fight with wife Brooke Mueller, has been returning to rehab after production each night.

Unsurprisingly, nobody in an official position close to the show would explicitly confirm or deny for People.

Would “Two and a Half Men” be able to continue with only Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones? Would producers Lee Aronsohn and Chuck Lorre bring in a new Charlie equivalent? Or will Sheen simply ink a last minute pack when he’s offered a huge sum of money? Either way, the show has already been renewed for the 2010-2011 season as part of a multi-season pick-up.

Sheen has been nominated for four Emmys, two Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work on the comedy.

Stay tuned for more information, should it become available…