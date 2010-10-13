Report: Tom Hardy to reunite with Chris Nolan in ‘Batman 3’

George Miller’s loss appears to be Christopher Nolan’s gain. Tom Hardy, who only a few years ago was best known for his role as Captain Picard’s clone in “Star Trek Nemesis,” is set to reunite with his “Inception” director on the follow up to “The Dark Knight,” tentatively known as “Batman 3.”

Deadline claims Hardy will play a lead role in the film although whether he’s a villain or a previously unknown ally of Bruce Wayne’s remains to be seen. Hardy was expecting to spend most of 2011 shooting Miller’s “Mad Max” sequel “Fury Road,” but that picture had been pushed back a year due to a number of issues including weather and financing. With Hardy now free, Nolan took advantage and snatched the charismatic actor up for his own needs.

While Hardy has a number of significant roles over the past few years including an acclaimed turn in the Brit indie “Bronson,” he didn’t appear on most moviegoers radar until he joined Leonardo DiCaprio’s dream team in “Inception.” Currently filming McG’s “This Means War,” Hardy also has the adaptation of the John Le Carre novel “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” in the can.

The third Nolan “Batman” is expected to begin production this spring for a July 20, 2012 release.

