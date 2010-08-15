Rose Byrne will be Prof. Xavier’s love interest in ‘X-Men: First Class’

Matthew Vaughn’s “X-Men: First Class” is only a few weeks away from shooting, but there are a number of key roles that still need to be cast. So far, the prequel has recruited an impressive list of actors including James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Kevin Bacon (possibly Mister Sinister), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Nicolas Hoult (Hank “Beast” McCoy) and Alice Eve (Emma Frost, aka The White Queen). Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Rose Byrne is in negotiations to join the group as mutant scientist Moria MacTaggert, a longtime character from the “X-Men” comic book series.
First appearing in Uncanny X-Men #96 way back in 1975, MacTaggert is a former flame of Xavier’s who lead a Mutant Research Center on the fictional Muir Island off the coast of Scotland. A supporter of mutant rights, she has a long history with many of the “X-Men” characters including Jean Grey, Magneto and Banshee. How she will fit into the cinematic “X-Men: FIrst Class” remains to be seen.
Byrne is best known for her Emmy and Golden Globe nominated role in the series “Damages” (she recently received her second Emmy nod for the series), but has also appeared alongside Russell Brand in “Get Him to the Greek,” “28 Days Later” and “Troy.” She’s currently shooting the comedy “Bridesmaids” for Universal.
yay! rose is awesome
Moira MacTaggert also had a bit part in X_Men: The Last Stand.
Ok, now I’m officially anxious about this movie. Yes, I love Michael Vaughn and love the casting so far and I have a seriously unhealthy crush on Rose Byrne…. but anyone else thinks this is excess? Or Wolverine all over again? I mean, how do you squeeze so many characters into a 2 hour movie but do justice to them all?
They announced that Azazel, Nightcrawler’s Dad is gonna be in this too. They have less than 10 months to shoot this, do the heavy SFX and finish all the post for a June 2010 release. I am absolutely sure Fox is not gonna budget this at $150 million or whereabouts… so how much spectacle they can pack is also remains to be seen.
That they want this to be a franchise is no secret either. So, I’m thinking they’ll just have some characters for a lame fan-appeasing 5 minute cameo (ala Gambit or Wraith from Wolverine) and concentrate on the main story more, which will just underwhelm the whole endeavor.
Sigh. Bigger isn’t always better.
Kevin Bacon is Sebastian Shaw, not Mr. Sinister
just FYI, she was in 28 WEEKS Later not 28 Days…
