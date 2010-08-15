Rose Byrne will be Prof. Xavier’s love interest in ‘X-Men: First Class’

08.15.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

Matthew Vaughn’s “X-Men: First Class” is only a few weeks away from shooting, but there are a number of key roles that still need to be cast.  So far, the prequel has recruited an impressive list of actors including James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Kevin Bacon (possibly Mister Sinister), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Nicolas Hoult (Hank “Beast” McCoy) and Alice Eve (Emma Frost, aka The White Queen).  Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Rose Byrne is in negotiations to join the group as mutant scientist Moria MacTaggert, a longtime character from the “X-Men” comic book series.

First appearing in Uncanny X-Men #96 way back in 1975, MacTaggert is a former flame of Xavier’s who lead a Mutant Research Center on the fictional Muir Island off the coast of Scotland.  A supporter of mutant rights, she has a long history with many of the “X-Men” characters including Jean Grey, Magneto and Banshee.  How she will fit into the cinematic “X-Men: FIrst Class” remains to be seen.

Byrne is best known for her Emmy and Golden Globe nominated role in the series “Damages” (she recently received her second Emmy nod for the series), but has also appeared alongside Russell Brand in “Get Him to the Greek,” “28 Days Later” and “Troy.”  She’s currently shooting the comedy “Bridesmaids” for Universal.
 

Around The Web

TAGS28 Weeks LaterDAMAGESGET HIM TO THE GREEKMATTHEW VAUGHNMoria MacTaggertROSE BYRNETROYXMen First Class

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP