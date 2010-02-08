Sade marches back with ‘Soldier of Love’ to lead Feb. 9 top album releases

There may be plenty of releases coming out Feb. 9, but there”s only one that people are talking about: British-Nigerian singer Sade, who releases her first album of new material in roughly 10 years with “Soldier of Love.”

Galactic, “Ya-Ka-May” (Anti-/Epitaph): Continue to celebrate the New Orleans Saints” Super Bowl win with this New Orleans jam band. Half of New Orleans does, including such wonderful hometown faves as Irma Thomas, Allen Toussaint, Rebirth Brass Band and Trombone Shorty. The second line starts here.

Him, “Screamworks: Love in Theory and Practice” (Sire) Finnish metal band combines love, sex and hard rock on its seventh studio album, produced by metal maven Matt Squire (The Used, All time Low and Saosin). Best served with a nice slab of reindeer meat.

Hot Chip, “One Life Stand” (Astralwerks): British electro-pop act throw in plenty of heart and soul with the technology, courtesy of lead singer Alexis Taylor”s sweet, vulnerable voice. Could this, their fourth album, big their big U.S. breakthrough? It should be.

Jaheim, “Another Round” (Atlantic): R&B singer already has a big hit with the set”s frst single, the smooth, pick up anthem “Ain”t Leavin” Without You.” Entertainment Weekly compares Jaheim to the late, great Teddy Pendergrass. We can”t go that far, but there”s plenty here to sex you up.

Massive Attack, “Heligoland” (Virgin): Trip-hop masters are joined by Mazzy Star”s Hope Sandoval, Blur”s Damon Albarn and TV on the Radio”s Tunde Adebimpe for their latest set.

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, “Live in Las Vegas” (Bama Rags/RCA): Sometimes the title says everything you need to know, but if you”re looking for a few more details, it”s 26 tracks of Matthews and Reynolds noodling at a show taped Dec. 12 at the Theater for the Performing Arts at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Sade, “Soldier of Love” (Epic): Produced by Sade and Mike Pela, “Soldier of Love” marks Sade”s first album of all new material in 10 years. Read our review here.

Various Artists, “Valentine”s Day” soundtrack (Big Machine): Soundtrack to new Garry Marshall romantic comedy features new music from Jewel and Taylor Swift, who also appears in the film as Taylor Lautner’s girlfriend, as well as a number of other love-themed ditties, including Maroon 5″s remake of Frank Sinatra”s “The Way You Look Tonight,” Diane Birch”s perky “Valentino” and Michael Franti & Spearhead”s peppy “Say Hey (I Love You).”

The Watson Twins, “Talking to You, Talking to Me” (Vanguard): Folky pop twins Chandra and Leigh Watson, best known for their collaboration with Rilo Kiley”s Jenny Lewis on “Rabbit Fur Coat,” are joined by members of My Morning Jacket and Everest (Neil Young”s new fave band) for their latest.

Yeasayer, “Odd Blood” (Secretly Canadian): Artsy hipster band from Brooklyn toggles just as easily between opening for MGMT and playing at the Guggenheim Museum or Bonnaroo. They fuse experimental rock with pop sometimes. Other times, they”re just delightfully weird.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story erroneously stated that Massive Attack was appearing at Coachella.

