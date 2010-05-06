San Franscisco’s Outside Lands fest announces 2010 dates

The Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival will be held Aug. 14-15 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate park this year. The third annual fest will announce at least a partial lineup of performers on June 1.

An early crop of two-day tickets will be up for sale tomorrow (May 7) at 10 a.m. PST for $115 via sfoutsidelands.com. Last year’s event — which featured headliners Dave Matthews Band, Pearl Jam, M.I.A., Black Eyed Peas and more — sold-out.

Outside Lands’ Twitter avatar Ranger Dave will be providing little hints as to what and who might be happening at the park this year. Today: “ranger dave will be serving white russians.” Is this a “Big Lebowski” reference or is Regina Spektor on her way?

Proceeds go to benefit SF Recreation & Parks. A special feature at Outside Lands is the eclectic group of food and beverage vendors on-site, including participating wineries from the Norther California area.

Outside Lands this year occurs a mere week after Chicago’s three-day Lollapalooza, so wear sunscreen and stretch starting now, fest-goers.