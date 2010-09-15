Sara Bareilles beats out Eminem for her first Billboard 200 No. 1 album

09.15.10 8 years ago

Sara Bareilles beat out chart champion Eminem for the top spot in The Billboard 200 this week. “Kaleidoscope Heart” debuts with 90,000 albums sold; her first set, “Little Voice,” peaked at No. 7 when it came out in 2008.

While it”s always great to see new artists cap the historic chart, the biz shouldn”t celebrate too hard: last week”s frame marked yet another record low for album sales, with only 4.83 million units – the smalles figure since Nielsen SoundScan began tracking data in 1991.

Anyway, Eminem”s “Recovery” climbs a spot No. 3 to No. 2 with 81,000, a 12% decrease in sales from the week before. The “Now 35” hits compilation flips-flops with him, sliding No. 2 to No. 3 (63,000, -40%). Katy Perry”s “American Dream” sits tight at No. 4 (59,000, -33%) while last week”s No. 1, Disturbed”s “Asylum,” descends to No. 5 (57,000, -68%).

Stone Sour”s “Audio Secrecy” bows at No. 6 with 46,000, trumped by the act”s last “Come What(ever) May” (2006), which started at No. 4 with 81,000.

Interpol”s self-titled Matatdor album debuts at No. 7 with 38,000, making it the rock troupe”s second top 10 set. 2007″s “Our Love to Admire” bowed at No. 4 with 73,000.

Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” keeps the No. 8 spot warm despite a 14% gain with 35,000.

Anberlin”s new “Dark Is the Way, Light Is a Place” has a No. 9 start with 31,000. It”s the band”s first top 10 album.

The soundtrack to “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” slips No. 9 to No. 10, also with 31,000 and up 11%.

 

