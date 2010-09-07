Sara Bareilles, Interpol, Anberlin and Stone Sour lead Sept. 7 new release slate

Alt-rockers Interpol and singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles lead a light post-Labor Day slate of Sept. 7 releases. There’s likely nothing here that will dislodge Disturbed’s â€œAsylumâ€ out of the No. 1 spot, but Bareilles, Interpol and rockers Anberlin and Stone Sour could all score top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200.



Anberlin, â€œDark is the Way, Light is a Placeâ€ (Universal Republic): Florida modern rockers release fifth album fronted by first single, â€œImpossible,â€ which has already climbed into the top 10 of Billboard’s Alternative chart. The Brendan O’Brien-produced album also includes a track called â€œThe Art of War,â€ inspired by Sun Tzu’s book. The album takes its title from a Dylan Thomas poem.Â Smart man’s rock.



Antony and the Johnsons, â€œThank You for Your Loveâ€ (Secretly Canadian): Five-song EPÂ from chamber pop band will tide fans over until October’s full-length, â€œSwanlights.â€Â Title track will also be on the new album.

Sara Bareilles, â€œKaleidoscope Heartâ€ (Epic): Singer/songwriter follows up her platinum â€œLittle Voiceâ€ (and massive single â€œLove Songâ€) with a new collection that focuses on her piano-based tunes, but expands into a more adventurous musical trip. Jaunty first single, â€œKing of Anythingâ€ is already an AC hit and there’s likely more where that came from.

Interpol, â€œInterpolâ€ (Matador): Now stripped down to a trio following bassist Carlos Dengler’s departure (although he appears on the album), Interpol has returned to Matador after a three-year stint with Capitol for its fourth album. The New York arty indie band stayed close to home, recording at Electric Lady Studios ain NYC.Â

Robyn, â€œBody Talk Pt. 2â€ (Cherrytree/Interscope): The press loves her, but the Swedish electro-pop artist can’t quite grab the attention in the U.S. she garners elsewhere. â€œBody Talk, Pt. 1,â€ released last in June, debuted at No. 1 in her native land, but only No. 97 on the Billboard 200. Robyn recorded â€œBody Talk, Pt. 2â€ largely during the sessions at â€œPt. 1,â€ so expect the same high energy dance tunes. This time, guest include Snoop Dogg and Swedish duo Savage Skulls.

Stone Sour, â€œAudio Secrecyâ€ (Roadrunner):Â First single â€œSay You’ll Haunt Meâ€ is No. 9 and still climbing on Billboard’s Rock Songs chart, which indicates fans were ready for their first Stone Sour album in four years. The alt-metal band led by Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, returned to producer Nick Raskulinecz, who producedÂ 2006â€˜s â€œCome What(ever).â€ And for good reason: that album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Various Artists, â€œWe are So Turned On: A Tribute to David Bowieâ€ ( Manimal/Carrot T)Â Where else can you find ex-moden/current French First Lady Carla Bruni and Duran Druan on the same album? This salute to the Thin White Duke benefits War Child, which provides services for kids in war-town areas. Other participating artists include A Place to Bury Strangers, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, and Keren Ann.

