Sara Bareilles, Interpol, Anberlin and Stone Sour lead Sept. 7 new release slate

Alt-rockers Interpol and singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles lead a light post-Labor Day slate of Sept. 7 releases. There’s likely nothing here that will dislodge Disturbed’s “Asylum” out of the No. 1 spot, but Bareilles, Interpol and rockers Anberlin and Stone Sour could all score top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200.



Anberlin, “Dark is the Way, Light is a Place” (Universal Republic): Florida modern rockers release fifth album fronted by first single, “Impossible,” which has already climbed into the top 10 of Billboard’s Alternative chart. The Brendan O’Brien-produced album also includes a track called “The Art of War,” inspired by Sun Tzu’s book. The album takes its title from a Dylan Thomas poem. Smart man’s rock.



Antony and the Johnsons, “Thank You for Your Love” (Secretly Canadian): Five-song EP from chamber pop band will tide fans over until October’s full-length, “Swanlights.” Title track will also be on the new album.

Sara Bareilles, “Kaleidoscope Heart” (Epic): Singer/songwriter follows up her platinum “Little Voice” (and massive single “Love Song”) with a new collection that focuses on her piano-based tunes, but expands into a more adventurous musical trip. Jaunty first single, “King of Anything” is already an AC hit and there’s likely more where that came from.

Interpol, “Interpol” (Matador): Now stripped down to a trio following bassist Carlos Dengler’s departure (although he appears on the album), Interpol has returned to Matador after a three-year stint with Capitol for its fourth album. The New York arty indie band stayed close to home, recording at Electric Lady Studios ain NYC.Â

Robyn, “Body Talk Pt. 2” (Cherrytree/Interscope): The press loves her, but the Swedish electro-pop artist can’t quite grab the attention in the U.S. she garners elsewhere. “Body Talk, Pt. 1,” released last in June, debuted at No. 1 in her native land, but only No. 97 on the Billboard 200. Robyn recorded “Body Talk, Pt. 2” largely during the sessions at “Pt. 1,” so expect the same high energy dance tunes. This time, guest include Snoop Dogg and Swedish duo Savage Skulls.

Stone Sour, “Audio Secrecy” (Roadrunner): First single “Say You’ll Haunt Me” is No. 9 and still climbing on Billboard’s Rock Songs chart, which indicates fans were ready for their first Stone Sour album in four years. The alt-metal band led by Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, returned to producer Nick Raskulinecz, who produced 2006‘s “Come What(ever).” And for good reason: that album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Various Artists, “We are So Turned On: A Tribute to David Bowie” ( Manimal/Carrot T) Where else can you find ex-moden/current French First Lady Carla Bruni and Duran Druan on the same album? This salute to the Thin White Duke benefits War Child, which provides services for kids in war-town areas. Other participating artists include A Place to Bury Strangers, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, and Keren Ann.

Â