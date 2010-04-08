Showtime makes a ‘Shameless’ pickup

Showtime has sent “Shameless,” an hour-long dramedy based on the acclaimed British format, to series.

William H. Macy stars as the alcoholic patriarch of the Gallagher clan, a working-class Chicago family. Since her father usually ends up passed out on the floor and mom is out of the pictures, oldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum) is left to do much of the parenting for her five younger siblings.

The series also stars Justin Chatwin, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Jeremy White and Laura Slade Wiggins, while Allison Janney will guest star in a key recurring role.

Original creator Paul Abbott (“State of Play”) is executive producing the American “Shameless” along with John Wells (“The West Wing”).

“We’re so happy to be bringing this richly textured drama about a dysfunctional blue-collar family to Showtime with two of the greatest television producers working today, John Wells and Paul Abbott,” states Showtime Entertainment President Robert Greenblatt. “And to have William H. Macy and this incredible cast bringing these original characters to life is an embarrassment of riches.”

Showtime has ordered 12 episodes for the series, with production beginning this summer.

“Paul Abbott and I have been plotting to bring ‘Shameless’ to American audiences for several years now and we’re delighted that Bob Greenblatt and Showtime have given us this wonderful opportunity,” states John Wells. “We’re remarkably fortunate to get to work with this exceptional cast led by Bill Macy and Emmy Rossum. We can’t wait to get started bringing the raucous humor, ribald characters and political incorrectness of Paul’s ‘Shameless’ to Showtime.”

While one Showtime drama series, “The Tudors,” is beginning its final season this month, the premium cable network has moved forward with plans to premiere two new dramas in 2011, with “Shameless” and “The Borgias” going into production.