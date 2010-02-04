Slash joined by Dave Grohl, Motorhead’s Lemmy, Ozzy on ‘solo’ debut

Slash has stepped out of the snake pit to release his first solo album, out in April.

It may be pegged a solo album, but the former Guns N” Roses guitarist is hardly alone: he”s joined by such rock luminaries as Lemmy Kilmeister from Motorhead, Ozzy Osbourne,the Cult”s Ian Astbury, Chris Cornell, Dave Grohl, Iggy Pop and fellow former GN”R”er Duff McKagan, and Wolfmother”s Andrew Stockdale. Also thrown in for good measure are Kid Rock, Maroon 5″s Adam Levine and Fergie.

Slash, who produced with Eric Valentine, wrote and arranged most of the songs then handpicked the guest artist to collaborate on their chosen track. “These are all artists I wanted to work with – that I thought it would be amazing to do something creative and collaborative,” Slash said in a statement. “And I was so impressed with what everyone brought to the table. They were all so committed to doing a good job. And we had a lot of fun making these songs.”

Following his departure from Guns N” Roses, Slash recorded with his new group, Slash”s Snakepit and as part of Velvet Revolver.

Track listing

1. Ghost (Ian Astbury)

2. Crucify The Dead (Ozzy Ozbourne)

3. Beautiful Dangerous (Fergie)

4. Promise (Chris Cornell)

5. By The Sword (Andrew Stockdale)

6. Gotten (Adam Levine)

7. Doctor Alibi (Lemmy Kilmeister)

8. Watch This Dave (Grohl/Duff McKagan)

9. I Hold On (Kid Rock)

10. Nothing To Say (M Shadows)

11. Starlight (Myles Kennedy)

12. Saint Is A Sinner Too (Rocco De Luca)

13. We’re All Gonna Die (Iggy Pop)