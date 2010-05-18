Song Of The Day: Listen to Muse’s ultra-cheesy ‘Eclipse’ soundtrack single

IÂ get it: Muse isn’t well known for its love songs, which is why maybe “Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever)” — the leading single for “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” — turned out like a hot mess.

Part of it may be the compression of the track that’s out there, but, take for instance the piano accompaniment: dripping cheese. The guitar solo is like the soft edges on a hair metal haircut. Lyrically, Matthew Bellamy mayÂ have been laughing at himself as he wrote this middle school poetry down.

Or maybe not. According to the BBC, the British singer was inspired not by the melancholy of “Twilight” Edward and Bella’s oft-difficult romance, but of his own breakup with a girlfriend.

“I might as well just bung it in there and get it out there because this song represents a bit of a difficult period for me in my life. It’s the kind of song that by the time we get to the next album might not be relevant any more. My life might have changed and moved on.”

Oops, sorry brother.

“It’s kind of like a cheesy love sentiment I suppose. When I wrote the song, it was quite a heavy thing..” Relief! He agrees.Â

Muse does extreme well: they’re loud, dramatic, intergalactic and cinematic. But this doesn’t strike me as a song I’ll want to hear over and over again, like so many of their other tracks. It seems fake, a bit — no offense — like the manufactured glam of Adam Lambert. Looks like he didn’t have to “apply” to be on the soundtrack after all.

“Eclipse” the film is out June 30. The soundtrack drops June 8.