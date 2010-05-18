Song Of The Day: Listen to Muse’s ultra-cheesy ‘Eclipse’ soundtrack single

05.18.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

IÂ  get it: Muse isn’t well known for its love songs, which is why maybe “Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever)” — the leading single for “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” — turned out like a hot mess.

Part of it may be the compression of the track that’s out there, but, take for instance the piano accompaniment: dripping cheese. The guitar solo is like the soft edges on a hair metal haircut. Lyrically, Matthew Bellamy mayÂ  have been laughing at himself as he wrote this middle school poetry down.

Or maybe not. According to the BBC, the British singer was inspired not by the melancholy of “Twilight” Edward and Bella’s oft-difficult romance, but of his own breakup with a girlfriend.

“I might as well just bung it in there and get it out there because this song represents a bit of a difficult period for me in my life. It’s the kind of song that by the time we get to the next album might not be relevant any more. My life might have changed and moved on.”

Oops, sorry brother.

“It’s kind of like a cheesy love sentiment I suppose. When I wrote the song, it was quite a heavy thing..” Relief! He agrees.Â 

Muse does extreme well: they’re loud, dramatic, intergalactic and cinematic. But this doesn’t strike me as a song I’ll want to hear over and over again, like so many of their other tracks. It seems fake, a bit — no offense — like the manufactured glam of Adam Lambert. Looks like he didn’t have to “apply” to be on the soundtrack after all.

“Eclipse” the film is out June 30. The soundtrack drops June 8.

Around The Web

TAGSECLIPSEeclipse soundtrackmuseTWILIGHT ECLIPSE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP