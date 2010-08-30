Song Of The Day: Matt & Kim pack new album with ‘Cameras’

Matt & Kim is one of those acts whose lyrics I never really pay attention to, particularly because they tend to use words and verses as just another form of setting the beat. “Cameras,” the first single from the band’s as-yet-untitled third album, is an example of this, where Matt Johnson could very well be spewing proverbs, or the ingredients from a box of cereal, or nonsensical syllables, and it’d still make for a solid, energy-emanating song.

Because this Brooklyn duo is all and only about rhythms, and they have one nailed here, with blips from what sounds like an old gaming console, to the rattling trombones of a high school marching band and an ’80s throwback drumbeat. Johnson’s voice just gives rise to the chorus’ crescendo and flattens out that sneaky minor, making it feel dynamic and complete. It sounds like a celebration, and, if the track is any indicator of what’s to come on the album, there’s going to be plenty to celebrate.

The single goes wide on the web tomorrow, but you can stream it on the band’s Facebook or, if you don’t feel like “liking” them, Seattle station The End got the premiere.

No word yet when the album will be released (on Fader’s label), but we bet it’s before Christmas and we bet there will be more info soon on Matt & Kim’s Twitter.

Being the road warriors they are, the pair are touring extensively this fall, dates below. They’re still gaining traction after their video for “Lessons Learned” went viral and won awards at the 2009 MTV VMAs and at the 2009 MTVu Woodie Awards, so look for more packed houses.

Here are Matt & Kim’s tour dates:

Sept 15th Westcott Theater # Syracuse, NY

16th Beachland Ballroom # Cleveland, OH

17th Newport Music Hall # Columbus, OH

18th Majestic Theater # Detroit, MI

19th Metro # Chicago, IL

21st Majestic Theater # Madison, WI

22nd First Ave # Minneapolis, MN

23rd The Granada Theater # Lawrence, KS

24th Ogden Theater # Denver, CO

25th Virgin Mobile FreeFest Columbia, MD

27th The Rickshaw Theater Vancouver, BC

28th Showbox * Seattle, WA

29th Roseland Theater * Portland, OR

30th The Fillmore * San Francisco, CA

Oct 1st House of Blues * San Diego, CA

2nd Music Box at The Henry Fonda Theater * Los Angeles, CA

3rd Music Box at The Henry Fonda Theater * Los Angeles, CA

6th The Clubhouse * Tempe, AZ

8th House of Blues * Dallas, TX

9th Austin City Limits Austin, TX

11th The Lyric Oxford % Oxford, MS

12th House of Blues % New Orleans, LA

13th Club Downunder % Tallahassee, FL

14th Culture Room ! Fort Lauderdale, FL

15th State Theater ! St. Petersburg, FL

16th Masquerade ! Atlanta, GA

17th Exit In ! Nashville, TN 19th Orange Peel ! Asheville, NC

20th Cats Cradle ! Carrboro, NC

21st The Canal Club ! Richmond, VA

22nd 9:30 Club ! Washington, DC

23rd Rams Head Live! ! Baltimore, MD

24th Starlite Ballroom ! Philadelphia, PA

26th Webster Hall ! New York, NY

27th Webster Hall ! New York, NY

28th Water St. Music Hall ! Rochester, NY

29th Phoenix Theater ! Toronto, ON

30th Le National ! Montreal, QC

31st Northern Lights ! Clifton, NY

Nov 2nd Higher Ground ^ Burlington, VT

3rd Port City Music Hall ^ Portland, ME

4th House of Blues ^ Boston, MA

5th Toad’s Place ^ New Haven, CT

6th Pearl Street Nightclub ^ Northampton, MA

# w/ So So Glos

* w/ Fang Island

% w/ Big Freedia

! w/ Donnis

^ w/ Javelin