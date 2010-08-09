Song Of The Day: Sea And Cake’s Sam Prekop previews solo set with ‘Silhouettes’

If the last Sea And Cake album was “Car Alarm” (2008), consider frontman Sam Prekop’s forthcoming album to be the commute.

“Old Punch Card” is the songwriter’s first solo set in five years, and follows a pretty hypnotic formula: the entire album consists of songs performed on modular synthesizers, with one exception when a guitar was added. The result, if it can be estimated from the first “single,” “Silhouette” below, is elemental, a driving high energy and definitely, definitely an odd experiment.

Produced by Sea And Cake/Tortoise drummer and engineer John McEntire, “Old Punch Card” is out Sept. 7 on Thrill Jockey.

The Sea And Cake are “rumored” to be in the studio again, according to a label press release, and are about to set out on tour supporting Broken Social Scene start Sept. 13.