Song Of The Day: Sea And Cake’s Sam Prekop previews solo set with ‘Silhouettes’

08.09.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

If the last Sea And Cake album was “Car Alarm” (2008), consider frontman Sam Prekop’s forthcoming album to be the commute.

“Old Punch Card” is the songwriter’s first solo set in five years, and follows a pretty hypnotic formula: the entire album consists of songs performed on modular synthesizers, with one exception when a guitar was added. The result, if it can be estimated from the first “single,” “Silhouette” below, is elemental, a driving high energy and definitely, definitely an odd experiment.

Produced by Sea And Cake/Tortoise drummer and engineer John McEntire, “Old Punch Card” is out Sept. 7 on Thrill Jockey.

The Sea And Cake are “rumored” to be in the studio again, according to a label press release, and are about to set out on tour supporting Broken Social Scene start Sept. 13.

Around The Web

TAGSbroken social scenesam prekopsea and cake

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP