Song Of The Day: The Killers’ Brandon Flowers officially goes solo with ‘Crossfire’

Apparently it’s Zane Lowe day today.

Not only did the BBC 1 radio personality get to debut a new Arcade Fire single, but he also scored the first interview with The Killers’ Brandon Flowers in regards to his solo project.

The song “Crossfire” leaked over the weekend, and it seems as though it was intended to be saved for September. However, it at least spurred the conversation in which Flowers confirmed that he is releasing a solo album later on in the year — though, fans be relieved, it sounds like The Killers are not done, just taking a break for the moment.

“The guys have heard it and they understand why I’m doing it,” he said. “I’m already talking to them about when we’re going to get into the studio again.”

“Crossfire” pretty much sounds like it could have come from spacey-dancey “Day & Age,” with more focus on live instruments and pushing those vocals way way up front. Lyrically, it paints Flowers as a troubled lover: “Theres’a still in the street outside your window / you’re keeping secrets on your pillow… I forget all about the storm outside / Dark clouds roll their way over town / Heartache and pain came pouring down.”

Stream a high quality version on brandonflowersmusic.com.