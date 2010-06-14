Watch: Sofia Coppola’s ‘Somewhere’ promises Dorff, Fanning in tender divorce drama

Yep. That looks like a Sofia Coppola film.

And I say that as a big fan of her work. I like some of her films more than others, but I think she’s got a real voice, a very strong sense of language in film, and even a lesser work like “Marie Antoinette” is obviously a considered, controlled piece of filmmaking.

“Somewhere” is a world she must be familiar with, the story of a young girl living the high life with her famous father. This trailer is pure observation, and I’m already feeling a strong connection to what we see here. I’m not a Dorff fan, particularly, so I’m curious to see how I react to him over the course of two hours as opposed to two minutes. I just know that, as a parent, I’ve thought about what it would do to my relationship with my children if my wife and I weren’t together. I don’t think I could do that to them, ever. And if I did, I think I’d overcompensate. I’d be so worried, so hyperaware of any possible damage to the amazing personalities both of them are developing right now.

I know some people are already rolling their eyes because “who cares about the lives of rich people?”, but I don’t think that’s important, really. The reason I hate “It’s Complicated” isn’t because the people are rich… it’s because the conflict of “which of these men do I bang and can I get a gigantic kitchen in my house?” is something nobody can relate to. With “Somewhere,” I think it’s more along the lines of “what do you do to protect your child while your marriage implodes?”, and money’s got nothing to do with understanding that. That’s very basic and primal, one of the things that I think you have to be afraid of if you’re married. Vampires? Relatively sure I’m not afraid real vampires will eat me or my family. Divorce? Yeah, that’s terrifying.

Here’s the trailer:

Please tell me that’s going to be at the Toronto Film Festival. Please?

I have a feeling reactions are going to be polarized on this one, and I can almost hear the complaints right now, but I dig it. FIngers crossed the movie has this sort of observational mood and sensitivity.

