Staind’s Aaron Lewis is country strong on new EP

First Jessica Simpson, then Darius Rucker and now Aaron Lewis? The Staind frontman is the latest rocker to turn country… and he”s got some mighty friends welcoming him to the fold.

Lewis”s first single, the blatantly named “Country Boy,” features George Jones and Charlie Daniels, as well as newcomer Chris Young.  The video for the song debuts on CMT on Dec. 1. It is the lead-off song from “Town Line,” a five-song EP out in February on uber-producer James Stroud”s Stroudavarious Records. The set also includes a new version of Staind”s “Tangled Up in You.” We”d like to hear a country version of  “It”s Been Awhile,” but that probably wouldn”t be much of a stretch.

The press release heralding Lewis”s arrival on Twang Town tries mightily to hit all the right chords to stress that Lewis isn”t a carpetbagger: He grew up in “rural Vermont.” He spent his summers with his “WWII veteran grandfather hunting and fishing.” I”m sure he rode around in a pick up truck with a gun rack on it and had a flag on his porch.

Anyway, Lewis starts a solo tour in January.  Below are the tour dates.

JANUARY

â€¨15                    Uncasville, CT                       Mohegan Sun

â€¨28                    North Las Vegas, NV            Aliante Casinoâ€¨

29                    Temecula, CA                       Pechanga Casino

FEBRUARYâ€¨

18, 19             Atlantic City, NJ                     The Borgataâ€¨

20                    Westbury, NY                       Westbury Music Fair

MARCHâ€¨

3                      Detroit, MI                              Motor City Casino

â€¨4, 5                  Verona, NY                            Turning Stone Casino

â€¨17                    Snoqualmie, WA                    Snoqualmie Casino Ballroomâ€¨

18                    Reno, NV                               Silver Legacy Resort & Casinoâ€¨

19                    Las Vegas, NV                      The Joint – Hard Rock Hotel & Casinoâ€¨

26                    Walker, MN                            Northern Lights

APRIL

â€¨14                    Elizabeth, IN                           Horseshoe Southern Indianaâ€¨

15                    Robinsonville, MS                  Horseshoe Tunica – Bluesville

â€¨16                    Biloxi, MS                               Hard Rock Biloxiâ€¨

21                    Council Bluffs, IA                   Harrah”s Council Bluffsâ€¨

22                    N. Kansas City, MO               Harrah”s North Kansas City

 

Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

