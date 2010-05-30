Stone Temple Pilots ready to knock ‘Glee’ from the top of the album charts

05.30.10 8 years ago

After a nine-year recording hiatus, Stone Temple Pilots are cleared to land in the top spot on the Billboard 200 with their self-titled set. The foursome”s last album, 2001″s “Shangri-La Dee Da,” peaked at No. 9. It will do so with around 65,000 in sales, one of the lowest tallies to land an act at No. 1 since the start of the Nielsen SoundScan era in 1991.

There”s one possible obstacle in STP”s way: that pesky “Glee” soundtrack, which may decide to spend another week at No. 1, although as of Friday, STP had a 5,000-copy margin. Justin Bieber and Lady Antebellum are duking it out for the No. 3 spot with both targeted to sell around 50,000 copies.

After STP, the only title looking strong enough to debut in the top 10 is the “Sex & the City 2” soundtrack, although poor-to-dismal movie reviews may help sink the soundtrack as well.

Also, Brooks & Dunn, following May 23″s CBS”s tribute concert to the retiring duo, burst back into the Top 10.

