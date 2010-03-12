Summer Glau turns blogger for NBC’s ‘The Cape’

Summer Glau playing a crime-fighting blogger? Yeah, that seems like something the Internet might be able to get behind.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Glau has been cast as one of the leads in NBC’s pilot “The Cape.”

Written by Tom Wheeler and set to be directed by Simon West, “The Cape” focuses on a former cop who gets framed as a villain and has to become a masked hero to clear his name.

The trade paper says that Glau will play investigative blogger Orwell, who uses her online platform to go after criminals and corrupt cops.

Glau has established a fiercely dedicated fanbase thanks to short-lived FOX shows including “Firefly” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.” Glau only added to that luster with a recent guest-starring turn on “Dollhouse,” as well as a cameo as herself on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” last spring.

Up next for Glau is the Lifetime Movie Network telefilm “Deadly Honeymoon.”