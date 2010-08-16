Surf’s Up on biopic on Beach Boy Dennis Wilson

As his brother Brian Wilson celebrates the release of his new album, “Brian Wilson Reimagines Gershwin,” this week, comes word that Dennis Wilson will be the subject of a biopic, supposedly out next year to coincide with the group’s 50th anniversary.

The Beach Boys drummer was the most charismatic of the three brothers (Brian, Dennis and Carl) and definitely has the most interesting back story (especially given his involvement with the Manson Family, who lived in his house for a short time). Plus, there”s always been a weird shroud of mystery around his drowning in 1983 at the age of 39. He also managed to marry five times in his short life, including twice to Karen Lamm, the ex-wife of Chicago”s Robert Lamm. Let”s just say there”s a lot of grist for the mill.

Filmmaking partners Randall Miller and Jody Savin (“Bottle Shock,” “Marilyn Hotchkiss” Ballroom Dancing & Charm School”) are behind the movie, according to WENN.

No casting details have been announced, but the lead will definitely have to know how to surf. Savin is writing the screen play and will produce in conjunction with Wilson”s family.

As always, these movies are always notoriously tricky when it comes to securing music rights, family approval, etc. (Bob Marley biopic, anyone?), but WENN reports that Miller and Savin already have rights to Wilson”s solo material (what little there is) and Beach Boys music.