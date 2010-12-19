‘Survivor’ goes to ‘Redemption Island’ for Season 22

Jeff Probst announced a big “Survivor 22” twist on Sunday (Dec. 19) night, but it was only half the twist many passionate fans were anticipating.
At the conclusion of the “Survivor: Nicaragua” finale live reunion show, Probst revealed that the show’s spring installment will be “Survivor: Redemption Island.”
The big shift in gameplay: When contestants are voted off, they will be sent to Redemption Island, where they’ll receive meager rations and spend the time alone. At the next elimination, the new bootee and the previous bootee will face off in some sort of “Survivor”-style gladiatorial combat and the winner will get to remain in the game or reenter the game.
Certain aspects of the twist are still a bit unclear (at least to this writer). If the previously eliminated contestant loses to the new bootee, are they done and is nobody left on Redemption Island? If the new bootee loses, do they then go to Redemption Island? If the previous bootee is then re-eliminated the next week, do they get to again go head-to-head with the person they beat to get back into the game? Can you only do one tour on Redemption Island, or could the same player keep getting voted off and keep dominating Redemption and coming back?
Tiny bit confusing.
[Dan’s Note: Apparently I’m the only person who found the Redemption Island structure at all confusing. It’s clarified in the comments. Oh well…]
“Survivor” fans vividly remember how unpopular it was the last time the show experimented with bringing back eliminated contestants, specifically the Ghost Tribe twist in “Survivor: Pearl Islands,” so one can only assume that the prior issues were carefully considered.
The show’s producers aren’t immune to considering the way things look to the public. Case in point, the abrupt and embarrassing departure of NaOnka and Purple Kelly during this current season led to a new rule unveiled by Probst during the finale: Starting next season, players who quit the game without viable extenuating circumstances — medical leave, emotional duress — will not automatically be granted jury privileges even if they make it to the Jury stage. Probst said only that status would be determined at the discretion.
One thing Probst and company didn’t do is confirm the most widely rumored “Survivor 22” twist.
Here’s where we’ll politely encourage you to stop reading if you don’t want to be hypothetically spoiled:
You’ve been warned…
There had been circulated and solidly reenforced suggestions that Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano and Russell Hantz would have some tie to the “Redemption Island” concept — both players are viewed (sometimes by themselves) as strategic masterminds, but neither has won a “Survivor” season.
Although there was ample opportunity to announce that twist at the finale — Probst even got Boston Rob to recount the birth of his second child with Amber Brkich — but nary a word was said.
Is CBS saving that reveal for a different announcement? Or were “Survivor” insiders somehow faked out.
Here’s what Jeff Probst said to me about the possibility back in July.
Stay tuned for more details…
I got the impression Redemption Island would work like this:
The first bootee goes to RI.
After that, each subsequent bootee goes to RI and duels the person there; loser goes home.
At some point down the line (I’d speculate somewhere close to the merge) the person left on RI gets reintroduced to the regular game, probably with some sort of immunity.
Chris – So you got the impression that only a single person would be coming back into the game at any point? And that would theoretically mean that if the first person eliminated was strong and smart, they might keep winning their Redemption Islands duels and thus spend 10 or 15 or 20 days virtually all alone waiting to come back?
Hmmm…
-Daniel
That’s the impression I took away from it too. I’ve long felt that a good “all-star” season concept could be to bring back all of the people who got voted off first because it’s like an almost all new cast, all of whom have something to prove. Because of that I’m hopeful for this idea because it means that a strong player knocked out early can essentially go on an immunity run and get back in. I’d also think they’ll return at the merge to mix things up and to give them a chance to make some alliances since they’d be at too much of a disadvantage if left too late. Of course all of this depends on the quality of contestants, since watching a boring player win their way back into a pack of unlikeable people will make the season as boring as much of this one was.
Thats right Dan , exactly what Jeff meant. So It will get a lot rougher. YaY
Well I’m officially back for the new season. When does it start?
From the way you describe the twist (I didn’t see the reunion show) it sounds like a face-off between 3 players and then it starts over again with the next 3. The 2 losers go home.
not really that confusing. the ousted player is defending their island, if they’re defeated its the winner’s island. duh!
Duh – So again: You’re saying a player could end up playing a whole side game where they control Redemption Island for a couple weeks, living totally alone except for a challenge every two or three days? I’m just saying that sounds odd, but if your response is “Duh” and not just “Duh,” but double-duh… I guess that makes total sense to you…
-Daniel
That’s how I got it also. So if the outvoted person is lame he can be pretty screwed , because he could need to spend time on the Island alone… Though I hope that the real survivors will not know about how the things go on redemption Island..
Can you please stop saying “this writer” as if your only writing education was in sixth grade lanugage arts? THIS IS A BLOG! YOU CAN STATE YOUR OPINION!
John – This is not a blog. This is a news article. I understand that it’s sometimes hard to tell, but if there isn’t a blog related banner up top — i.e. The Fien Print or Monkeys As Critics — it’s a news story. Different protocol.
And you’re confusing me with Greg. I don’t usually use the “this writer” particular phrasing. I’m pretty comfortable with saying “I,” but I mostly tend to say “I” in blog posts, not news articles.
-Daniel
I have a great idea~~~~~ Have a season with Parents of Survivor players!!!! After seeing sassy Naiokas mom, love to see her ass out there LOL
I think that’s a good idea.
Dan, I was under the same impression as this comment, that a person could conceivably ‘rule’ Redemption Island for weeks on end until it’s time to return to the tribe. My big question was whether the tribes would know who has been winning, or if it would be a complete surprise. Should be interesting.
I really wish they would have given the location, personally.
They announced via press releases when they announced this past season that they would film both in Nicaragua back to back.
Beth – As DJones said, “Redemption Island” was filmed back-to-back with “Nicaragua” last summer. They did the same thing in Samoa last year. It saves money and time, for whatever that’s worth…
-Daniel
no, the tribes have no idea whats going on on the RI
Probst said that each person voted out would square off with the next person on RI. The loser goes home. The winner stays to fight the next ousted contestant.
Sounds a lot like the Real World/Road Rules Challenge to me.
Maybe there will be a new host in the 22 season. I mean com’on I like Jeff but he is getting old and probably haves enough money to live his life happy and silently. And it is the last time for him to get married :D ,lol. No but serious maybe Rob or Russell or Coach or whatever will be the new host of the show . wouldn’t that be fun?
Chris, you are absolutely right. i know this twist from israeli version, it worked well. i think the guy who returns in the end gets immunity for the first vote, to level the field a bit since he was absent from most of the strategy and forming of relationships.
oh, stupid commenting system.
anyway, everybody above got it right, except dan:)
Dan from this season would have been an absolute animal on the Redemption Island season.
LOL…Dan…the fiercest competitor ever. I liked him though.