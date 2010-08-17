‘Survivor’ partners with Stand Up To Cancer

CBS’ “Survivor” and Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) have former a partnership (or, in “Survivor” parlance, an alliance).

It was announced on Tuesday (Aug. 17) that “Survivor” has become the first television series to create a team for the SU2C Team Challenge.

The Survivor Stands Up team will be fronted, not surprisingly, by “Survivor: Africa” winner Ethan Zohn, who will be blogging on the team’s donation page, along with periodic updates from other “Survivor” favorites.

“I’m a Survivor in every sense of the word and that’s why I’m so excited to be part of this movement to outwit cancer for good. In my eyes, this is my Survivor moment, my legacy,” Zohn said in a Tuesday appearance on “The Early Show.” “It’s better than winning the million dollars.”

CBS will be driving viewers to the donation page through a PSA campaign featuring an assortment of “Survivor” favorites, including Rupert Boneham, Amber Brkich-Mariano, James Clement, Colby Donaldson, Cirie Fields, Russell Hantz, Jerri Manthey, Rob Mariano, Jenna Morasca, Parvati Shallow, James “JT” Thomas Jr., Sandra Diaz-Twine, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Tom Westman and Ethan Zohn.

“My father is a cancer survivor and my mother died of cancer so this cause is very important to me,” states “Survivor” creator and executive producer Mark Burnett. “I’m proud of CBS and the Survivor family for making this happen with SU2C.”

Zohn, whose Hodgkin”s lymphoma is in remission, will also appear in the Stand Up To Cancer television event airing on CBS and other participating networks and cable outlets on Friday, Sept. 10.

“I am grateful to CBS for encouraging the world to outwit, outplay and outlast cancer,” states Laura Ziskin, co-founder of Stand Up To Cancer and executive producer of the 2010 show.””Ethan has been a champion from our early days, and he knows first hand the trials and tribulations of what 12 million U.S. cancer survivors go through. He is an inspiration to us all. I am a big believer in social media, and this challenge will help us engage fans and friends in the fight against cancer and get them excited for our show.”