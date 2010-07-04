Take Me to the Pilots ’10: CBS’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’

[As I’ve already mentioned, and will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots.]
Show: “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS
The Pitch:“Surely the third time’s the charm for Alex O’Loughlin?”
Quick Response: Nothing in Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Peter Lenkov’s take on “Hawaii Five-0” is especially fresh and notable, so an awful lot of credit has to be given to director Len Wiseman (“Live Free or Die Hard”) for making this pilot so much fun. You know the old cliche about pilots that look like movies? This one does. It’s a somewhat dizzying, over-edited, slightly over-directed movie, but the Hawaii cinematography is breathtaking, the stunts are proficient and the explosions are fireball-tastic. I don’t usually find CBS procedurals to be especially entertaining. They have their language and their rhythms and they speak that language well, but they aren’t necessarily entertaining. The “Hawaii Five-0” pilot is utterly entertaining, albeit in a mindless sort of way. What’s going to happen when Wiseman departs? A valid concern. CBS’ Golden Boy Alex O’Loughlin has a good vehicle here, because all he’s asked to do is be earnest and to occasionally take his shirt off. He succeeds admirably on both counts. Co-star Scott Caan is far more entertaining, as the brash, sarcastic Dan-O — think of Caan’s “Ocean’s Eleven” character, with a badge. Grace Park is first introduced surfing in a skimpy bikini and her character is later strip-searched down to her undies, but she conveys the necessary determination and strength that you watch her even when she isn’t being objectified. Expect the producers to dedicate most of their creative juices to figuring out ways to keep Park in similar states of undress, though with the Islands backdrop, it won’t really be hard. Also fine? Daniel Dae Kim and a slew of guest actors whose presence in the pilot surprised me (and I’ll leave them unspoiled for you as well). Toss in the beloved opening credit theme and you have a show that ought to be a winner for CBS, even if it doesn’t feel like a CBS show. It’s too bright and sunny.
Desire To Watch Again: Surprisingly strong. It’s in a time period where I have DVR space available most weeks and I’m curious how well they’ll be able to maintain the pilot production values sans Wiseman. If subsequent weeks see it become Just Another CBS Procedural, I can definitely tune out, but I enjoyed watching the “Hawaii Five-0” pilot.
Previously...
Take Me to the Pilots ’10: NBC’s ‘Undercovers’
Take Me To the Pilots ’10: ABC’s “Better Together”
Take Me to the Pilots ’10: CBS’ “Feces My Dad Says”
Take Me to the Pilots ’10: The CW’s “Nikita”
Take Me to the Pilots ’10: ABC’s “No Ordinary Family”
I just love the idea of seeing Scott Caan every week. He’s tickled my funny bone ever since his naked cop car run in Varsity Blues.
Overall, I agree with your insights. Thank you! However, I notice some negativity in regards to Alex O’Loughlin. I have only seen pilot, but I can tell that his acting is impeccable. He is an outstanding and talented actor. To say anything else is not acceptable.
I have never understood Nina Tassler’s borderline-obsessive fascination with Alex O’Loughlin, but I will be checking in on this one for Daniel Dae Kim and Scott Caan.
I haven’t seen the pilot but can’t wait. The show has particularly one thing or one star that will keep me coming back each & every episode – Alex O’Loughlin! You see, I understand exactly what Nina sees in Alex. When I first saw him, I thought: ” just another pretty boy”. Then he did that ‘magic’ he does with his eyes and I knew I’d follow his career forever. He’s a tremendously talented & charismatic actor. He’s also very good at letting all the other actors show off their talent. Can’t wait for this fun, exciting show.
I really enjoyed the CBS exclusive trailer of Hawaii Five-O. It has a very talented young cast, especially charismatic and gifted Alex O’Loughlin portraying the leading character. CBS knows how to produce procedural crime dramas. As a matter of fact, CBS is the number 1 prime time network with many hit crime drama series. Ms. Tassler of CBS knows what a gifted actor Alex O’Loughlin is and has cast him to portray the leading character on Hawaii Five-O. Alex is an extremely versatile and talented actor who will be brilliant on Hawaii Five-O. I also believe that the other cast members, the talented producers, writers and director are all superb. Hawaii Five-O will be CBS’ number 1 new crime drama series for the 2010-2011 television season!
I can’t wait for this show to air! Great cast with Scott, Daniel and of course Alex! He’s the reason why I started watching the promos in the 1st place. I think CBS finally put Alex in a spot where he can finally shine! He’s a talented and charismatic actor and this genre is right up his alley! The action will be great for him as he can and will do as many of the stunts as they will allow him to do
Dan,
I fear the Alex fans are out, just kidding folks!
I’ve seen the pilot. It has promise but like you, if turns into a regular CBS procedural, off it goes.
Hawaii 5-0 is going to be the biggest hit of the year. Alex O’Loughlin is a brilliant actor and for you to suggest that all he has to do is “be earnest and take his shirt off” is insulting. I have all of Alex’s work and this NIDA graduate is so much more than what you suggest. His accents alone are amazing, and if you have seen any of his previous work you would know that Alex is a star. Do yourself a favor and watch some of his movies. He was nominated for 2 awards for Mary Bryant in Australia. I have never seen an actor who has such an incredible range. The man can change his looks, his accents and the way he acts for each character so amazingly – that if you lined them all up, even talking at the same time – you would never know they were the same person. Alex is an extremely attractive man – but he is also an award worthy actor. He will be winning Emmys and Oscars one day soon. Calling him “CBS’s Golden Boy” was insulting. CBS simply knows that they have a star.
I’m sorry. I just don’t see it. I keep reading how everyone is looking forward to Hawaii this fall and I want to look forward to it but can’t. Another remake!!! Yikes!!! All I keep reading in various sites about Hawaii is how everyone wants to see Grace Park in a skimpy bikini and Alex O’Loughlin shirtless. Are we that unevolved that that is all we need to make a hit show.
With all the money of the pilot gone, this will be just a lame show about cops in Hawaii.No updated version will ever come close to the original and the new McGarrett doesn’t make the grade.
They like this
I am extremely excited and happy that CBS knows what a gifted and charismatic actor, Alex O’Loughlin, is, casting him as the lead character on new Hawaii Five-0. I believe that talented Alex O’Loughlin and his cast will be fantastic and incredible on this modern, fresh and awesome H50, which will be CBS’ next new hit drama series for the 2010-2011 television season.
LOL @ Cara. Your “paid-to-post” comment is just a wee bit over the top. Try again.
CBS dropped some paid comments on this post for sure, I highly doubt that many people are obsessive fans of a middle of the road tv actor
These are not paid CBS commenters. Alex O’Loughlin’s fans are very vocal in showing love to their man.