Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Miley Cyrus sign on for Nashville Rising benefit

First she donated $500,000 to Nashville flood victims and now Taylor Swift will take part in Nashville Rising, a June 22 benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena coordinated by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Proceeds from the concert, which will also feature Miley Cyrus, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood,” will benefit the Community Foundation”s Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. Tickets go on sale May 14 and range from $25-$75.

Other participating acts, with more to be announced, include Brooks & Dunn, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Amy Grant, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Martina McBride, LeAnn Rimes, and Michael W. Smith.

As we previously reported, a telethon with Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum and Dierks Bentley will take place on Great American Country (GAC) cable channel this Sunday, May 16. Money raise will also go to the Community Foundation.