The Basics: ‘Used Cars’ may be the most American comedy of the ’80s

Robert Zemeckis is one of the biggest names in the film industry of the last 30 years. Certainly he’s one of the biggest if you just use box-office gross to keep score, and for well over a decade, he kept trading the title of “biggest box-office director of all time” back and forth with Steven Spielberg. I honestly don’t know who’s in the lead at this point.

One thing is certain, though. The Robert Zemeckis who makes those creepy dead-eyed motion-capture animation movies these days is not the guy who directed movies like “Back To The Future” and “Romancing The Stone” and, yes, “Used Cars.” That Robert Zemeckis was much, much cooler.

And that’s the guy who belongs on this list. Whose work is worth knowing for any serious film student.

It was only five years after Kurt Russell’s last film for Walt Disney, “The Strongest Man In The World,” that he starred in a blisteringly dirty film that I would argue says more about America at the dawn of a decade than anything else made that year. It is an enduring snapshot of who we were at that moment, and it is a meticulously scripted, expertly edited piece of work, as good as anything else Robert Zemeckis has ever touched. It’s fall-down funny, it’s almost blissfully amoral, and it is a reminder, looking at it now, that there was a time when Robert Zemeckis was struggling just to have a career, much less be considered a success.

His first film as a director, “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” is a sweet look back at the way Beatlemania hit American kids like a freight train, but it was pretty much a failure at the box-office. That might not have mattered since Zemeckis and his co-writer Bob Gale were in-demand and beloved at the time. Their original screenplay for “1941” was a favorite of executives and filmmakers, and when Steven Spielberg signed on to make it, it looked like one of the hottest projects in town. Thrown in a post-“Animal House” John Belushi (who we’ll be discussing in this weekend’s “Saturday Night At The Movies” column) and it looked like it couldn’t fail.

And then it did. Spectacularly.

When “Used Cars” was released, it was botched completely by Columbia, and that’s a shame. The film was a monster hit in test screenings, and they had John Milius and Steven Spielberg onboard as producers, so it seemed like they had plenty of motivation to treat the film better, but none of that helped. It just got dumped into the summer marketplace and promptly died. As a result, Zemeckis found himself sidetracked, and the prevailing wisdom in Hollywood was that Zemeckis was riding Spielberg’s coattails, unable to get a film made on his own. It took him four years after “Used Cars” before he was able to prove everyone wrong with “Romancing The Stone,” and when he finally reunited with Spielberg and with his co-writer Bob Gale, it was for “Back To The Future”.

I’ve heard more than one person mention “Back To The Future” as an example of a perfect commercial screenplay, and I’d agree. There is a wonderful clockwork quality to the scripts that Zemeckis and Gale wrote together, and I’d honestly say that without “Used Cars,” there would be no “Back To The Future.” They had a couple of test runs to perfect the way they structured their scripts with set-ups and pay-offs. Telling the story of Rudy Russo (Kurt Russell), a used car salesman with a dream of becoming a corrupt politician, Zemeckis and Gale do a great job of building jokes that keep paying off bigger and bigger over the course of the picture, eventually reaching a fever pitch with a delirious 50-car car chase across the Arizona desert. How they get there is absolutely ridiculous, but it all unfolds with an enticingly seedy logic that seems unafraid of any joke, no matter how crass. This remains the only R-rated film in the entire Zemeckis filmography, and it’s not just a little bit R-rated, either. It’s so filthy, so pleased with itself, that it’s hard to take offense, no matter how black the humor gets.

Rudy works for Luke Fuchs (Jack Warden), a good-natured but worn-out car dealer whose brother, Roy L. Fuchs (also played by Warden), owns the much-more successful lot across the street. Roy knows there’s a major freeway off-ramp coming to their area, and he wants his brother’s lot so he can have a huge dealership, knowing his own lot is going to get used by the city for construction. The way he goes about trying to get his hands on that lot is downright criminal, and when Rudy and his co-workers find themselves struggling to hold off Roy without Luke’s help, they decide to fight fire with even more corrupt fire.

Gerritt Graham should have been one of the biggest comedy stars on the planet. Between “Phantom Of The Paradise” and this film, I’m not sure why directors weren’t beating his door down. He plays Jeff, a hyper-superstitious salesman who works with Rudy, and Frank McCrae plays the lot’s mechanic as a force of profane nature. The last part of the team arrives in the form of Luke’s long-estranged daughter Barbara (the lovely Second City alum Deborah Harmon, who never had a role this good again), and once they’re all together, they engage Roy in a battle of the bad, with the audience ending up the real winner in that scenario.

Jack Warden was an amazing comic performer, and he lends a real weight to the proceedings, while Russell seems to be absolutely delighted to be unleashed on a character as rotten as Rudy. This was just one year after he played Elvis Presley for John Carpenter, and he was just starting to reinvent himself. Growing up as a kid actor on TV and in the movies, practically living on the Disney lot for years, Russell had established a very particular persona for himself, and this was part of him establishing himself as an adult. There’s something great about a movie that celebrates a character’s ambition to become a politician just so he can get his hands on the snowdrifts of graft that he imagines all politicians are offered. Rudy doesn’t apologize for his ambition at all, and instead of finding himself redeemed and reformed by the love of a good woman in a typical Hollywood arc, this film’s happy ending is a lot more realistic and even pessimistic. It’s also flat-out funny.

There are amazing stunts in the film, crazy gags, wild parodies of low-budget local car commercials, the strangest guest appearance by “Laverne & Shirley” stars David Landers and Michael McKean, and an incredibly talented beagle named Toby. And if you pick the film up on DVD, you can even enjoy one of the funniest commentary tracks on record, with Kurt Russell mercilessly busting balls while Zemeckis and Gale belly-laugh at everything they got away with. “Used Cars” must have felt like pure excess when it was released the same summer as the Z-A-Z classic “Airplane!,” but viewed today, it just looks like a great, carefully-constructed modern comedy. The fact that it happened to capture America in that moment between Carter and Reagan, between the ’70s and the ’80s, between the recession and the self-congratulatory victory lap that followed, only makes it more valuable today.

