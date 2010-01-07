The Brits get their first say at Oscar with BAFTA long list

The prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts has one of the more unusual protocols in how they determine the nominees for their annual Orange British Film Awards. The influential organization has a substantial crossover with Academy membership so their choices are always curious when looking at potential Oscar nominees or winners. But, unlike other voting groups, BAFTA makes their initial “long list” of potential nominees (round one of voting) public. That occured today. The second round is the traditional nominees and the third round are obviously the winners.

Also unlike the Academy Awards, BAFTA members nominate on every category, not just in their chosen field (actors for actors, composers for score, etc.). This tends to encourage lots of “pretty” pictures or actors making the long list. To “clean up” the overall nods, the membership in each field gets a weighted vote and the nominees who received the most “chapter votes” are marked with an asterisk (*). This “usually” means they are the favorites for a final nomination. Note: Best Film does not have a weighted vote. Let’s take a look shall we?

Best Film

Avatar

District 9

An Education

Gran Torino

The Hurt Locker

Inglourious Basterds

Invictus

Moon

Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

The Road

A Serious Man

A Single Man

Star Trek

Up

Up in the Air

Lowdown: The only serious Oscar contenders missing from this list are American favorite “The Blind Side” which hasn’t been released overseas and is probably not the Brits cup of tea. More surprising is that Jane Campion’s “Bright Star” received a number of acting nods, but didn’t place here. And yes, that’s “Star Trek” and “District 9” making the list of 15.

Leading Actor

Aaron Johnson – Nowhere Boy

Andy Serkis – Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll *

Ben Whishaw – Bright Star

Brad Pitt – Inglourious Basterds

Clint Eastwood – Gran Torino

Colin Firth – A Single Man *

George Clooney – Up in the Air *

Jeff Bridges – Crazy Heart

Jeremy Renner – The Hurt Locker *

Michael Sheen – The Damned United

Morgan Freeman – Invictus *

Peter Capaldi – In the Loop

Peter Sarsgaard – An Education

Sam Rockwell – Moon

Viggo Mortensen – The Road

Lowdown: No weighted love for Jeff Bridges? Well, that’s got to change. It certainly will with Oscar.

Leading Actress

Abbie Cornish – Bright Star *

Amy Adams – Julie & Julia

Audrey Tautou – Coco Before Chanel

Carey Mulligan – An Education *

Emily Blunt – The Young Victoria

Gabourey Sidibe – Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire *

Helen Mirren – The Last Station

Katie Jarvis – Fish Tank

Maggie Gyllenhaal – Crazy Heart

Marion Cotillard – Nine

Melanie Laurent – Inglourious Basterds

Meryl Streep – It”s Complicated

Meryl Streep – Julie & Julia *

Penelope Cruz – Broken Embraces

Saoirse Ronan – The Lovely Bones *

Lowdown: No Sandra Bullock means Saoirse Ronan, Abbie Cornish and Emily Blunt have a chance at landing the fifth slot. Surprising that Helen Mirren didn’t make the weighted vote.

Supporting Actor

Aaron Wolff – A Serious Man

Alan Rickman – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Alec Baldwin – It”s Complicated

Alfred Molina – An Education *

Anthony Mackie – The Hurt Locker

Brian Geraghty – The Hurt Locker

Christian McKay – Me and Orson Welles *

Christoph Waltz – Inglourious Basterds *

Christopher Plummer – The Last Station *

Dominic Cooper – An Education

Matt Damon – Invictus

Stanley Tucci – The Lovely Bones *

Stanley Tucci – Julie & Julia

Timothy Spall – The Damned United

Zachary Quinto – Star Trek

Lowdown: Yes, that’s Zachary Quinto, aka Spock from “Star Trek” and Alan Rickman, aka Snipe from “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” getting votes and no, they will not make the final cut. But enjoy the early love fellas.

Supporting Actress

Anna Kendrick – Up in the Air

Anne-Marie Duff – Nowhere Boy *

Claire Danes – Me and Orson Welles

Diane Kruger – Inglourious Basterds

Emma Thompson – An Education

Julianne Moore – A Single Man *

Kristin Scott Thomas – Nowhere Boy *

Mariah Carey – Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

Mo”Nique – Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire *

Olivia Williams – An Education

Penelope Cruz – Nine

Rachel Weisz – The Lovely Bones

Rosamund Pike – An Education *

Susan Sarandon – The Lovely Bones

Vera Farmiga – Up in the Air

Lowdown: Yes, that’s Mariah Carey’s name there and no, she won’t make the cut. Certainly not after that Palm Springs speech. Imagine what she’d do in London.

Adapted Screenplay

Crazy Heart

The Damned United

District 9 *

An Education *

Fantastic Mr Fox

In the Loop *

Invictus

Let the Right One In *

The Lovely Bones

Me and Orson Welles

Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire *

The Road

A Single Man

Star Trek

Up in the Air *

Lowdown: Look for “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “In the Loop” to make the final five for BAFTA. Oscar? Unclear.

Director

Avatar *

Bright Star

District 9 *

An Education *

Fish Tank

Gran Torino

The Hurt Locker *

Inglourious Basterds

Invictus

Moon

Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

A Prophet *

A Serious Man

Up

Up in the Air

Lowdown: My, that’s a long list. And how proper of them not to list the Director’s names (?). Iinteresting to see the Coens get some love in the weighted votes.

Original Screenplay

Avatar

Bright Star

Broken Embraces

Fish Tank

Gran Torino

The Hangover

The Hurt Locker *

Inglourious Basterds *

It”s Complicated

Moon *

Nowhere Boy

A Prophet

A Serious Man *

Up *

The Young Victoria

Lowdown: Yes, there are even BAFTA members that think “It’s Complicated” is a good screenplay. Scary.

Make Up & Hair

Avatar

Bright Star *

Coco Before Chanel *

District 9

An Education *

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus *

Inglourious Basterds

Julie & Julia

Me and Orson Welles

Nine

Nowhere Boy

The Road

Star Trek

The Young Victoria *

Lowdown: Oh! There’s “Nine.” We’ve missed you Guido. Glad you got some love…somewhere.

Special Visual Effects

2012 *

Avatar *

District 9 *

Fantastic Mr Fox

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince *

The Hurt Locker

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

Inglourious Basterds

The Lovely Bones

Moon

The Road

Star Trek *

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Watchmen

Where the Wild Things Are

Lowdown: This award is somewhat pointless this year. “Avatar,” “Avatar,” “Avatar”…



Sound

Avatar *

District 9 *

An Education

Fantastic Mr Fox

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

The Hurt Locker *

Inglourious Basterds

The Lovely Bones

Moon

Nine

Nowhere Boy

The Road

Star Trek *

Up *

Where the Wild Things Are

Lowdown: Be honest, do you really care?

Editing

Avatar *

Bright Star

District 9 *

An Education

The Hurt Locker *

Inglourious Basterds *

The Lovely Bones

Moon

Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire

The Road

A Serious Man

A Single Man

Star Trek

Up

Up in the Air *

Costume Design

Avatar

Bright Star *

Coco Before Chanel *

District 9

An Education *

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

Inglourious Basterds

Me and Orson Welles

Nine

Nowhere Boy

Sherlock Holmes

A Single Man *

Star Trek

The Young Victoria *

Lowdown: Did any potential contender not make this particular list? Good lord. And “The Young Victoria” got a weighted vote? Really? For editing?

Production Design

Avatar

Bright Star *

Coco Before Chanel

District 9 *

An Education

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince *

The Hurt Locker

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus *

Inglourious Basterds

The Lovely Bones

Moon

The Road

Sherlock Holmes *

A Single Man

Star Trek

Lowdown: Nice to see the under appreciated “Coco Before Chanel” get some love here. Unfortunately, it won’t make BAFTA or Oscar’s five.



Cinematography

Avatar *

Bright Star *

Coco Before Chanel

District 9

An Education

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

The Hurt Locker *

Inglourious Basterds *

The Lovely Bones

Moon

The Road

A Serious Man *

A Single Man

Star Trek

Up in the Air

Lowdown: What? No “White Ribbon”? The Brits must have realized you don’t have to give someone award for daring to shoot in black and white. Not sure I’d have “Star Trek” here though.

Animated Film

Coraline *

Disney”s A Christmas Carol

Fantastic Mr Fox *

Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Up *

Lowdown: For those wondering, “Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs” or “The Princess and the Frog” have not been released in the U.K. yet and are therefore ineligible.

Music

Avatar *

Bright Star

Coraline *

Crazy Heart *

An Education

Fantastic Mr Fox *

The Hurt Locker

Inglourious Basterds

The Lovely Bones

Moon *

Nine

Nowhere Boy

Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll

Up *

Up in the Air

Lowdown: Surprising not to see Hans Zimmer’s great work on “Sherlock Holmes” absent, but glad Desplat’s score for “Fox” isn’t.

Notes: *Denotes Chapter selection from Round One. As there were ties in the Chapter vote in Adapted Screenplay and Music, six achievements are flagged in these categories.

