The Brits get their first say at Oscar with BAFTA long list

The prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts has one of the more unusual protocols in how they determine the nominees for their annual Orange British Film Awards. The influential organization has a substantial crossover with Academy membership so their choices are always curious when looking at potential Oscar nominees or winners. But, unlike other voting groups, BAFTA makes their initial “long list” of potential nominees (round one of voting) public. That occured today. The second round is the traditional nominees and the third round are obviously the winners.
Also unlike the Academy Awards, BAFTA members nominate on every category, not just in their chosen field (actors for actors, composers for score, etc.). This tends to encourage lots of “pretty” pictures or actors making the long list. To “clean up” the overall nods, the membership in each field gets a weighted vote and the nominees who received the most “chapter votes” are marked with an asterisk (*). This “usually” means they are the favorites for a final nomination. Note: Best Film does not have a weighted vote. Let’s take a look shall we?
Best Film
Avatar
District 9
An Education
Gran Torino
The Hurt Locker
Inglourious Basterds
Invictus
Moon
Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
The Road
A Serious Man
A Single Man
Star Trek
Up
Up in the Air
Lowdown: The only serious Oscar contenders missing from this list are American favorite “The Blind Side” which hasn’t been released overseas and is probably not the Brits cup of tea. More surprising is that Jane Campion’s “Bright Star” received a number of acting nods, but didn’t place here. And yes, that’s “Star Trek” and “District 9” making the list of 15.
Leading Actor
Aaron Johnson – Nowhere Boy
Andy Serkis – Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll *
Ben Whishaw – Bright Star
Brad Pitt – Inglourious Basterds
Clint Eastwood – Gran Torino
Colin Firth – A Single Man *
George Clooney – Up in the Air *
Jeff Bridges – Crazy Heart
Jeremy Renner – The Hurt Locker *
Michael Sheen – The Damned United
Morgan Freeman – Invictus *
Peter Capaldi – In the Loop
Peter Sarsgaard – An Education
Sam Rockwell – Moon
Viggo Mortensen – The Road
Lowdown: No weighted love for Jeff Bridges? Well, that’s got to change. It certainly will with Oscar.
Leading Actress
Abbie Cornish – Bright Star *
Amy Adams – Julie & Julia
Audrey Tautou – Coco Before Chanel
Carey Mulligan – An Education *
Emily Blunt – The Young Victoria
Gabourey Sidibe – Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire *
Helen Mirren – The Last Station
Katie Jarvis – Fish Tank
Maggie Gyllenhaal – Crazy Heart
Marion Cotillard – Nine
Melanie Laurent – Inglourious Basterds
Meryl Streep – It”s Complicated
Meryl Streep – Julie & Julia *
Penelope Cruz – Broken Embraces
Saoirse Ronan – The Lovely Bones *
Lowdown: No Sandra Bullock means Saoirse Ronan, Abbie Cornish and Emily Blunt have a chance at landing the fifth slot. Surprising that Helen Mirren didn’t make the weighted vote.
Supporting Actor
Aaron Wolff – A Serious Man
Alan Rickman – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Alec Baldwin – It”s Complicated
Alfred Molina – An Education *
Anthony Mackie – The Hurt Locker
Brian Geraghty – The Hurt Locker
Christian McKay – Me and Orson Welles *
Christoph Waltz – Inglourious Basterds *
Christopher Plummer – The Last Station *
Dominic Cooper – An Education
Matt Damon – Invictus
Stanley Tucci – The Lovely Bones *
Stanley Tucci – Julie & Julia
Timothy Spall – The Damned United
Zachary Quinto – Star Trek
Lowdown: Yes, that’s Zachary Quinto, aka Spock from “Star Trek” and Alan Rickman, aka Snipe from “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” getting votes and no, they will not make the final cut. But enjoy the early love fellas.
Supporting Actress
Anna Kendrick – Up in the Air
Anne-Marie Duff – Nowhere Boy *
Claire Danes – Me and Orson Welles
Diane Kruger – Inglourious Basterds
Emma Thompson – An Education
Julianne Moore – A Single Man *
Kristin Scott Thomas – Nowhere Boy *
Mariah Carey – Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
Mo”Nique – Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire *
Olivia Williams – An Education
Penelope Cruz – Nine
Rachel Weisz – The Lovely Bones
Rosamund Pike – An Education *
Susan Sarandon – The Lovely Bones
Vera Farmiga – Up in the Air
Lowdown: Yes, that’s Mariah Carey’s name there and no, she won’t make the cut. Certainly not after that Palm Springs speech. Imagine what she’d do in London.
Adapted Screenplay
Crazy Heart
The Damned United
District 9 *
An Education *
Fantastic Mr Fox
In the Loop *
Invictus
Let the Right One In *
The Lovely Bones
Me and Orson Welles
Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire *
The Road
A Single Man
Star Trek
Up in the Air *
Lowdown: Look for “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “In the Loop” to make the final five for BAFTA. Oscar? Unclear.
Director
Avatar *
Bright Star
District 9 *
An Education *
Fish Tank
Gran Torino
The Hurt Locker *
Inglourious Basterds
Invictus
Moon
Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
A Prophet *
A Serious Man
Up
Up in the Air
Lowdown: My, that’s a long list. And how proper of them not to list the Director’s names (?). Iinteresting to see the Coens get some love in the weighted votes.
Original Screenplay
Avatar
Bright Star
Broken Embraces
Fish Tank
Gran Torino
The Hangover
The Hurt Locker *
Inglourious Basterds *
It”s Complicated
Moon *
Nowhere Boy
A Prophet
A Serious Man *
Up *
The Young Victoria
Lowdown: Yes, there are even BAFTA members that think “It’s Complicated” is a good screenplay. Scary.
Make Up & Hair
Avatar
Bright Star *
Coco Before Chanel *
District 9
An Education *
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus *
Inglourious Basterds
Julie & Julia
Me and Orson Welles
Nine
Nowhere Boy
The Road
Star Trek
The Young Victoria *
Lowdown: Oh! There’s “Nine.” We’ve missed you Guido. Glad you got some love…somewhere.
Special Visual Effects
2012 *
Avatar *
District 9 *
Fantastic Mr Fox
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince *
The Hurt Locker
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Inglourious Basterds
The Lovely Bones
Moon
The Road
Star Trek *
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Watchmen
Where the Wild Things Are
Lowdown: This award is somewhat pointless this year. “Avatar,” “Avatar,” “Avatar”…
Sound
Avatar *
District 9 *
An Education
Fantastic Mr Fox
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
The Hurt Locker *
Inglourious Basterds
The Lovely Bones
Moon
Nine
Nowhere Boy
The Road
Star Trek *
Up *
Where the Wild Things Are
Lowdown: Be honest, do you really care?
Editing
Avatar *
Bright Star
District 9 *
An Education
The Hurt Locker *
Inglourious Basterds *
The Lovely Bones
Moon
Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
The Road
A Serious Man
A Single Man
Star Trek
Up
Up in the Air *
Costume Design
Avatar
Bright Star *
Coco Before Chanel *
District 9
An Education *
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
Inglourious Basterds
Me and Orson Welles
Nine
Nowhere Boy
Sherlock Holmes
A Single Man *
Star Trek
The Young Victoria *
Lowdown: Did any potential contender not make this particular list? Good lord. And “The Young Victoria” got a weighted vote? Really? For editing?
Production Design
Avatar
Bright Star *
Coco Before Chanel
District 9 *
An Education
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince *
The Hurt Locker
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus *
Inglourious Basterds
The Lovely Bones
Moon
The Road
Sherlock Holmes *
A Single Man
Star Trek
Lowdown: Nice to see the under appreciated “Coco Before Chanel” get some love here. Unfortunately, it won’t make BAFTA or Oscar’s five.
Cinematography
Avatar *
Bright Star *
Coco Before Chanel
District 9
An Education
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
The Hurt Locker *
Inglourious Basterds *
The Lovely Bones
Moon
The Road
A Serious Man *
A Single Man
Star Trek
Up in the Air
Lowdown: What? No “White Ribbon”? The Brits must have realized you don’t have to give someone award for daring to shoot in black and white. Not sure I’d have “Star Trek” here though.
Animated Film
Coraline *
Disney”s A Christmas Carol
Fantastic Mr Fox *
Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Up *
Lowdown: For those wondering, “Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs” or “The Princess and the Frog” have not been released in the U.K. yet and are therefore ineligible.
Music
Avatar *
Bright Star
Coraline *
Crazy Heart *
An Education
Fantastic Mr Fox *
The Hurt Locker
Inglourious Basterds
The Lovely Bones
Moon *
Nine
Nowhere Boy
Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll
Up *
Up in the Air
Lowdown: Surprising not to see Hans Zimmer’s great work on “Sherlock Holmes” absent, but glad Desplat’s score for “Fox” isn’t.
Notes: *Denotes Chapter selection from Round One. As there were ties in the Chapter vote in Adapted Screenplay and Music, six achievements are flagged in these categories.
