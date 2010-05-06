The CW resurrects ‘Moonlight’… kinda

When CBS decided to cancel “Moonlight” in the spring of 2008, many fans felt outraged and betrayed and pushed the network to resurrect the vampire private eye drama. Two years later, “Moonlight” fans have gotten their wish, kinda.
The CW is bringing “Moonlight” back as a summer compliment to “The Vampire Diaries.” Starting on June 3, “Moonlight” will air at 9 p.m. after repeats of the freshman bloodsucking hit.
To some degree, it’s a bit of a cruel hoax. The CW hasn’t ordered new episodes of “Moonlight” or anything like that. The netlet will, however, air the 16-episode first season of the Warner Brothers Television production.
“But wait,” you’re saying if you’re a “Moonlight” fan, “Why didn’t The CW just save the show two summers ago when it could have come right over and been the network’s most watched show by a factor of two or three?”
We don’t have an answer to that question (other than cost and practical business realities).
“But wait,” you’re probably saying now if you’re a “Moonlight” fan, “If Alex’s pilot doesn’t get picked up and ‘Moonlight’ does gangbuster ratings over the summer, is there any chance The CW might order new episodes?”
Our instinctive and logical answer? “No. There isn’t any chance.”
Our emotional answer? “If you want to dream… dream.”
Series star Alex O’Loughlin is toplining CBS’ reboot of “Hawaii 5-O,” his second CBS project (R.I.P. “Three Rivers”) since the cancellation of “Moonlight.” While the island-set police procedural is just one of many drama pilots on CBS’ development docket, folks consider a pickup to be a strong possibility.
“Moonlight” starred O’Loughlin as Mick St. John, undead crimefighter. The series, which underwent creative and cast overhauls before the pilot aired, also starred Sophia Myles, Jason Dohring and Shannyn Sossamon. Fans have long maintained that “Moonlight” simply premiered too soon, anticipating the wave of “Twilight”/”True Blood”/”Vampire Diaries” popularity and perhaps whetting appetites.
In its one season, “Moonlight” averaged just under 7.6 million viewers per airing.
This is actually becoming a bit of a CW routine. The netlet acquired encores of the two-season run of “Jericho” and gave them a 7 p.m. Sunday night berth, back when The CW still programmed Sunday nights to some degree.
Nothing like more talk, MEANWHILE, I’ll just settle back and look forward to Josef’s snark, Mick’s perpetual cool, human Beth’s pushiness and Coraline’s super-vamping. (Don’t forget to enjoy Brian White and Jordan Belfi, they are a divine pair of humans within a cast of vamps)
I know I shouldn’t get too excited about the news, but I hope it reminds TPTB that fans have not forgotten about Moonlight even with all the other vamp shows out there. Mick is the best. Love that snarky Josef.
I recently watched the series. I’m completely hooked. It has an amazing storyline, incredible cast, and the love story is always up and down tearing at your heart… and your neck. Lol. I think it came a little before it’s time. But considering the vampire craze, if the network decides to go with there gut, and put it out again. It would really take off, and COME ON sexy vampire private investigator? How creative is that?! Everything out right now is twisted post-twilight love story bullshit. I’m not one to actually sit down and watch TV shows, though Moonlight was a BIG exception.
Everyone missed the boat on MOONLIGHT. O’Loughlin is without a doubt, one of the most believable Vampires ever. I am so very sorry this series was not brought back for another season. …..Such a very good program with excellent characters! When I think about the “powers that be”, DUMB AND DUMBER instantly come to mind.
just watched the whole of Moonlight on dvd (unable to get on tv) and agree that Mr. O’Loughlin et al created a very good original show. Vampire Dairies is nothing like the books which are aimed at a much younger range than the tv, which I think is a secret remake of Dallas with fangs. Twilght films are carried by Robert Pattinson and the “other one” (clothes on or clothes off) and are totally hilarious – the books are so much better. There is no chance that Moonlight will come back, too much politics and Sophia Myles is currently in Spooks in the uk and doing brilliantly. Can’t wait to see if we in the uk will get Hawaii 5 o – loved the original but ready to accept an overhaul. Good luck to Mr. O’Loughlin, big movie career awaits.
They really should have brought it back though, once the vampire craze hit it would’ve been perfect to make another season. Personally, I’m still annoyed that they finished it with the last scene of Beth and Mick, which was a total cliff-hanger and not even right to end a season with, let alone the entire series. But I still have vain hope that they will recognise the error of there ways and grace us fans with another season. Or two. Or three. :)
Boo put moonlight back on
My family has owned the moonlight season and I have just watched it all. This is an amazing show and should definitely be brought back for at least one more season. After all the vampire obsessions the past couple years, this show would be a hit. Another season of Moonlight would definable make CW the most watched network because of all the fans. The show aired in 2008, and 6 years later people are still buying the season because it’s such a great show. Once Hawaii five-O is over, they should make a effort to bring moonlight back. I do enjoy Hawaii five-o but moonlight is 100000 times better. I still think there’s hope it could come back. Just give it a season and I know it will be the number one watched show.
this show and all the characters need to comeback, i loved this show and got my husband to watch, and he loves it, and he said, thier is only one season and u said yes!!!…..to whomever wrote and worked on this project needs to get off your high horses and bring it back….just saying!!!