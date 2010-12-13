The CW sets midseason premieres, shifts ‘Hellcats’

Following in the far more chaotic footsteps of NBC and FOX (and ABC’s slightly less chaotic footsteps), The CW has announced a midseason schedule that’s virtually untouched.

The lone move of note: With “Life Unexpected” wrapping up its second season on January 18 (and facing presumptive, but not official cancellation), The CW has moved the first-year semi-hit “Hellcats” out of its cozy Wednesday home after “America’s Next Top Model” and placed it on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. adding a second hour of kinda Southern (filmed in Vancouver, set in Memphis) soapy hijinks after “One Tree Hill.”

“Hellcats” will have its time period premiere on Tuesday, January 25 after the 2011 premiere of “OTH.” Both “90210” and “Gossip Girl” will have their their 2011 launches the previous night, while “The Vampire Diaries,” “Nikita,” “Smallville” and “Supernatural” will be back with original episodes the same week.

“America’s Next Top Model” won’t return until Wednesday, February 23. The post-“ANTM” time slot will now go to the new reality series “Shedding for the Wedding,” which will be The CW’s only new midseason show.

Here’s the really stable breakdown:

Tuesday, January 18

8:00-10:00 p.m. Life Unexpected (Season Finale)

Monday, January 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. 90210 (Original Episodes Return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Gossip Girl (Original Episodes Return)

Tuesday, January 25

8:00-9:00 p.m. One Tree Hill (Original Episodes Return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Hellcats (New Night)

Thursday, January 27

8:00-9:00 p.m. The Vampire Diaries (Original Episodes Return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Nikita (Original Episodes Return)

Friday, January 28

8:00-9:00 p.m. Smallville (Original Episodes Return)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Supernatural (Original Episodes Return)

Wednesday, February 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. America”s Next Top Model (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. Shedding for the Wedding (Series Premiere)