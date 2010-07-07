The Fien Print’s 2010 Emmy Nomination Predictions

Emmy nominations will be announced on Thursday (July 8) morning at 5:30 (or 5:40) a.m. Pacific and at that point, all of my predictions and analysis will go from “speculatively incorrect” to “factually idiotic.” Or maybe I guess there’s the vague off chance that my picks could go from “hypothetically absurd” to “eerily prescient.” 
With that in mind here are the Top Six candidates I picked in each of my Emmy Nomination Predictions galleries, picks which constitute my actual predictions, I suppose… Obvious my explanations for those predictions can be found in the galleries.
[My big question is how many actors/shows will be nominated that I didn’t even include amongst the 15-to-20 candidates I broke down in each field. That’s gonna be a hoot.]
Outstanding Drama Series: “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “Dexter,” “Lost,” “The Good Wife,” “House”
Outstanding Comedy Series: “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Modern Family,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Family Guy”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama: Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm, Michael C. Hall, Hugh Laurie, Simon Baker, Ray Romano
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama: Glenn Close, Julianna Margulies, Mariska Hargitay, Kyra Sedgwick, January Jones, Katey Sagal
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy: Toni Collette, Tina Fey, Lea Michele,  Edie Falco, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mary-Louise Parker
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy: Alec Baldwin, Jim Parsons, Steve Carell, Tony Shalhoub, Larry David, Charlie Sheen
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy: Jon Cryer, Neil Patrick Harris, Rainn Wilson, Ty Burrell, Chris Colfer, Tracy Morgan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Jane Lynch, Vanessa Williams, Kristen Wiig, Julie Bowen, Jane Adams, Jane Krakowski
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama: Aaron Paul, Terry O’Quinn, Martin Short, Michael Emerson, Andre Braugher, John Slattery
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama: Chandra Wilson, Elisabeth Moss, Rose Byrne, Sandra Oh, Christine Baranski, Chloe Sevigny
Check back on Thursday morning to see how wrong this all was…

