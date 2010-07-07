The Fien Print’s 2010 Emmy Nomination Predictions

Emmy nominations will be announced on Thursday (July 8) morning at 5:30 (or 5:40) a.m. Pacific and at that point, all of my predictions and analysis will go from “speculatively incorrect” to “factually idiotic.” Or maybe I guess there’s the vague off chance that my picks could go from “hypothetically absurd” to “eerily prescient.”
With that in mind here are the Top Six candidates I picked in each of my Emmy Nomination Predictions galleries, picks which constitute my actual predictions, I suppose… Obvious my explanations for those predictions can be found in the galleries.
[My big question is how many actors/shows will be nominated that I didn’t even include amongst the 15-to-20 candidates I broke down in each field. That’s gonna be a hoot.]
Outstanding Drama Series: “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “Dexter,” “Lost,” “The Good Wife,” “House”
Outstanding Comedy Series: “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Modern Family,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Family Guy”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama: Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm, Michael C. Hall, Hugh Laurie, Simon Baker, Ray Romano
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama: Glenn Close, Julianna Margulies, Mariska Hargitay, Kyra Sedgwick, January Jones, Katey Sagal
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy: Toni Collette, Tina Fey, Lea Michele, Edie Falco, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mary-Louise Parker
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy: Alec Baldwin, Jim Parsons, Steve Carell, Tony Shalhoub, Larry David, Charlie Sheen
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy: Jon Cryer, Neil Patrick Harris, Rainn Wilson, Ty Burrell, Chris Colfer, Tracy Morgan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Jane Lynch, Vanessa Williams, Kristen Wiig, Julie Bowen, Jane Adams, Jane Krakowski
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama: Aaron Paul, Terry O’Quinn, Martin Short, Michael Emerson, Andre Braugher, John Slattery
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama: Chandra Wilson, Elisabeth Moss, Rose Byrne, Sandra Oh, Christine Baranski, Chloe Sevigny
Check back on Thursday morning to see how wrong this all was…
They like this
According to my early calculations, this is how you did,
Outstanding Drama Series -5/6
Outstanding Comedy Series -4/6
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama -4/6
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama: 5/6
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy: 5/6
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy: 5/6
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy -4/6
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy: 4/6
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama: 6/6- Good Job!!!!!!
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama: 3/6
For a total of 45 out of 60: 75% not to bad!
Ok, now to get to work.