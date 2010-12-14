‘The King’s Speech,’ ‘The Social Network’ and ‘The Fighter’ dominate 2011 Golden Globe nominations

BEVERLY HILLS – The film nominees for the 68th Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association were both predictable and, as always, surprising in their eclectic choices.

Best picture in a drama featured Oscar contenders “Inception,” “The King’s Speech,” “The Social Network,” “Black Swan” and “The Fighter.” Best picture – musical or comedy included a strange mix of critically lambasted blockbusters, misfires and one lauded Sundance title as “Alice in Wonderland,” “Burlesque,” “The Kids Are Alright,” “Red” and “The Tourist” were honored.

“The King’s Speech” lead all films with seven nods including best picture, actor (Colin Firth), supporting actor (Geoffrey Rush), supporting actress (Helena Bonham Carter), director (Tom Hooper), screenplay and original score.

Among all films, “The Social Network” and “The Fighter” both had six nods, “Inception,” “Black Swan” and “The Kids Are All Right” found four nominations, “127 Hours,” “The Tourist” and “Alice in Wonderland” landed three nods. In something of a surprise, the Coens’ remake of “True Grit” was completely snubbed including potential Academy Award best actor nominee Jeff Bridges and newcomer Hailee Steinfeld.

In other bits, Johnny Depp became a rare double nominee in the best actor – musical or comedy category for both “The Tourist” and “Alice in Wonderland” which is no surprise since he has been nominated nine times previously for a Globe; “Burlesque” landed two original song nominations for “Bound to You” and “You Haven’t Seen The Last of Me” which provided honors for both Christina Aguilera and Diane Warren respectively as songwriters.

The 68th Annual Golden Globes will be handed out on Sunday, January 16 at 8 PM EST, 5 PM PST on NBC.

A complete list of all the film nominees follows.

Best Picture – Drama

“Black Swan”

“The Fighter”

“Inception”

“The King’s Speech”

“The Social Network”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Alice in Wonderland”

“Burlesque”

“The Kids are Alright”

“Red”

“The Tourist”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jesse Eisenberg, “The Social Network”

Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”

James Franco, “127 Hours”

Ryan Gosling, “Blue Valentine”

Mark Wahlberg, “The Fighter”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Halle Berry, “Frankie and Alice”

Nicole Kidman, “The Rabbit Hole”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Winter’s Bone”

Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”

Michelle Williams, “Blue Valentine”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Johnny Depp, “Alice in Wonderland”

Johnny Depp, “The Tourist”

Paul Giamatti, “Barney’s Version”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Love and Other Drugs”

Kevin Spacey, “Casino Jack”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anette Benning, “The Kids Are Alright”

Anne Hathaway, “Love and Other Drugs”

Angelina Jolie, “The Tourist”

Emma Stone, “Easy A”

Julianne Moore, “The Kids Are Alright”

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “The Fighter”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The King’s Speech”

Mila Kunis, “Black Swan”

Melissa Leo, “The Fighter”

Jacki Weaver, “Animal Kingdom”

Best Supporting Actor

Christian Bale, “The Fighter”

Michael Douglas, “Wall Street 2”

Andrew Garfield, “The Social Network”

Jeremy Renner, “The Town”

Geoffrey Rush, “The King’s Speech”

Best Director

Darren Aronofsky, “Black Swan”

David Fincher, “The Social Network”

Tom Hooper, “The King’s Speech”

Christopher Nolan, “Inception”

David O. Russell, “The Fighter”

Best Screenplay

Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy, “127 Hours”

Lisa Cholodenko, “The Kids are Alright”

Christopher Nolan, “Inception”

David Sieber, “The King’s Speech”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Social Network”

Best Animated Feature

“Despicable Me”

“How To Train Your Dragon”

“The Illusionist”

“Tangled”

“Toy Story 3”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Biutiful”

“The Concert”

“The Edge”

“I Am Love”

“In a Better World”

Best Original Song

“Bound to You,” “Burlesque”

“Coming Home,” “Country Song”

“I See the Light,” “Tangled”

“There’s a Place For Us,” “Dawn Treader”

“You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me,” “Burlesque”

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, “The King’s Speech”

Danny Elfman, “Alice in Wonderland”

AR Rahman, “127 Hours”

Hans Zimmer, “”Inception”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “The Social Network”

