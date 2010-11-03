The Evening Read: Kevin Smith finishes ‘Red State’ and wages war on film critics

Welcome to the Morning Read.
Actually, thanks to a visit to Santa Monica to check in on a film that’s currently editing and a delightful afternoon of traffic on the 405 that makes no sense at all to me, today it’s the Evening Read. And so be it. It was a big day of things to read, and just trying to find the time to sift through it all took until now.
In the time between when I posted my “Sucker Punch” set visit this morning and now, the new trailer premiered on Apple.com, and I’m sorry if you’re one of those people who still inexplicably insists that Snyder doesn’t handle narrative well… I disagree. Yes, he’s a man who loves style and loves to play with the image, but I think he’s a storyteller. And this new trailer tells a complicated story well, setting up the movie in a way that hints at how much there’s going to be for viewers, but that also leaves you wanting more. And the use of Led Zeppelin? Bonus points.
Also, I have to say… I have resisted joining the cult of Apple for many years, but watching a 1080p trailer from Apple.com on a 13″ Macbook Pro is only one of the ways I’ve been converted since I got the laptop in September. This must be what it feels like when The Thing takes you over. I can feel myself changing into one of those people…
I’m amazed at the way things have turned for Kevin Smith in terms of the online community, and I don’t think I’m standing side-by-side with the rest of the Internet on this one. Around the time “Cop Out” came out, Smith got wildly upset about some of the reviews, and he spent a fair amount of energy talking about how little he feels critics add to the process, and how he doesn’t believe there’s any real need for him to allow anyone to see his movie for free. Specifically, he said that he was more likely to let 150 of his random Twitter followers see and “review” the film than he was to let critics see his next one for free. Now he’s actually finished his new one, “Red State,” and he’s been talking about it a bit. In doing so, he’s evidently sparked a new round of conversations about this, and I’ve seen him on Twitter, butting heads with editors I like and admire like Erik Davis at Cinematical. It’s weird, because Smith isn’t a dumb guy. He’s not a guy who lives in a bubble. He didn’t grow up entitled. He’s an indie guy who has never had a $500 million grossing blockbuster hit, a guy who makes a living off a carefully cultivated fanbase that is willing to follow him from project to project. That is absolutely the model that filmmakers need to be cultivating these days if they can, because the entire industry has changed, and it’s still changing, and if you aren’t willing to try and adapt to this model, you may not find a place for yourself in the business. Smith may be getting flat-out aggressive about the idea that he is tired of playing the publicity game with websites he feels aren’t credible, that don’t fact check even the most basic of facts, and he’s only truly got to answer to his audience at this point. What he has to say to movie websites may not make them happy, but it’s not inaccurate. He doesn’t need us. He doesn’t need anyone to write about his film. More publicity is a good thing, certainly, but the Kevin Smith faithful will know about his film regardless of how the mainstream media or the online press handles him, and honestly… even if a few outlets decide that their personal interactions with Smith sour them to the point where they won’t cover his film, it doesn’t matter. Others will. If there’s a vacuum, someone will step in to fill it, and the movie will get covered. Even so, I think Smith is in for a rude awakening if he thinks he can show a film like “Red State” at a festival like Sundance and not have anyone review it “for free.” Personally, I like the idea that “Red State” represents the filmmaker stepping outside his comfort zone and I like the DIY approach he’s taking with the way he’s talking to his fans about the film so far, and that first marketing image. And whether I end up paying to see the film or not ultimately doesn’t matter to me. I’ll still review it based on the film, not based on something Kevin Smith says on his blog or on Twitter, and I hope the rest of the community can find a way to do that as well.
This raises a question with has certainly been on my mind, and which is definitely on Devin Faraci’s mind. We discussed it on last week’s podcast, and he just sat down to talk about the ideas further with Dave Chen of the /Filmcast. And Pajiba wrote a fairly piercing look at how much hot air much of the column inches expended online truly are. Things have changed in the last 14 years or so, since I first logged onto a computer looking for movie talk and/or movie news, and while some things about that evolution are great, there are many others that are starting to make me despise the state of the business. I have a feeling this is a conversation that is just warming up, and I hope to play a part in redefining my own feelings about how things should work both here on the site and on the Internet at large. One thing’s certain… it will not continue the way it’s going right now, and the sites that survive this next evolution are the ones that bring genuine knowledge and a voice and a perspective to the table, and ones that are willing to not simply serve as marketing arms to the studios. I know a lot of great publicists, and I’m happy working with many of them. The ones who i like most are the ones who know full well that there are things I’ll like and things I won’t, and not to get too hung up on one or the other.
Frosty over at Collider has been working AFM like a beast the last few days, and one of the images he snapped was for a sort of promotional one-sheet for “The Tree Of Life,” Terrence Malick’s new movie. It tells you nothing, but I dig it anyway.
Grant Morrison can certainly be counted on to shake things up.
And George Takei? That dude is AWESOME:
Jordan Hoffman, the power of the Indiana Jones goofy face is something that I have personally been aware of for years. I love Harrison Ford precisely for this reason… his best work has a total lack of cool about it that makes him cool.
I love “Sexy Beast,” and I thought “Birth” was a noble failure. Whatever Jonathan Glazer does as a director, I’m interested, and if that means he’s going to make “Under The Skin,” in which Scarlett Johansson plays an alien who uses the form of a beautiful human woman to snare male victims, then count me in. I haven’t read the Michael Faber novel that the film will be based on, but it sounds like fun, and I think Glazer has such remarkable still-untapped skills as a feature director that I hope he knocks this one out of the park.
Huh. So I’m guessing no one at MSNBC watches “Mad Men.”
Some interesting speculation on which younger cast members might make appropriate additions for an “Expendables” sequel, and it’s interesting that Stallone mentions Dwayne Johnson. When I was on the “Fast Five” set recently, the idea of The Rock appearing in an “Expendables” sequel came up, and he got visibly energized by the suggestion. I think he’d make me interested in a sequel immediately, and I’m encouraged to see Stallone mention lesser-known names like Scott Adkins, who is indeed amazing in “Undisputed III,” or Michael Jai White, whose work in “Black Dynamite” convinced me that he’s one of the great untapped talents out there right now.
Documentarians, if you know you’re telling a good story and your subject matter is important, don’t give your opponents ammunition to tear your movie down. I liked “Waiting For ‘Superman’,” but I also believe that it doesn’t tell the whole story. I think the conversation that it inspires is a big one, and the film is only one small part of it. I am concerned, though, that there’s more wrong with the film than I can identify with my personal knowledge of the charter school system.
So, really, California? You said no to this guy?
Prop 19: A Message from Tommy Chong
Cheech & Chong | Myspace Video
Okay… maybe he’s not the right guy to explain the political fine points. But he still makes me smile every time I see him.
I’m not sure I really want to see another Wolverine movie. I trust Hugh Jackman. I trust Darren Aronofsky. I trust Christopher McQuarrie. But that first film was so incredibly bad that I’m not sure I think there’s any chance of pulling things back from the edge. I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m more interested in the project Jackman is developing for Broadway, a giant musical version of “Houdini,” with Aaron Sorkin onboard to write the book while Glenn Slater (“Tangled”) and Danny Elfman working together on the score and the songs. That’s incredible. That’s a pretty wild line-up, and if Jackman’s been carefully working on this for the last few years, my guess is he wants this to be something special.
I’m very curious to see the first finished footage from the “Star Wars” 3D conversions. I’ve seen various test footage from the 3D versions over the years, and I would assume that these are going to be some of the most carefully rendered and fine-tuned conversions ever. This conversation with John Knoll addresses the attitude that ILM has as they’re beginning the process, and it’s worth a look.
George Roush, aka ‘El Guapo’ over at Latino Review, frequently uses blunt sarcasm to make his points, and his latest fake editorial is no exception. The point he makes is a good one, though. At what point does marketing become an assault? I personally don’t need to ever see another sneak peek image from either of the “Harry Potter” sequels or from “TRON: Legacy.” It feels like there are hundreds of posters for those films at this point.
Have you been following the case that the Supreme Court is hearing right now about the California case involving free speech and the game industry? You should be. It’s an important one, and Kotaku’s doing strong work covering it.
Okay… I’m going to put up a few more things for you tonight, including the “Goonies” Blu-ray review about four dozen of you have e-mailed me about, and then hopefully I’ll have a new podcast for you tomorrow.
The Morning Read appears here every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Except when it doesn’t.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
You know, it’s possible that Kevin Smith has a solid point about the way that mass communication is altering the way that information is shared and the way that the ever expanding social networks impact mass culture opinion BUT that doesn’t change the fact that he comes across like a whiny, prissy little sore loser every time he opens his mouth recently. ESPECIALLY because I feel like most critics leave him alone on aspects of his films that they would otherwise rip apart, because he’s so open about his shortcomings. It’s like that scene in Roxanne where Steve Martin rips apart the guy who called him ‘Big Nose.’
Man, I used to love Kevin Smith but post-Zack and Miri I’ve soured on him. It’s not just that Cop Out really, really sucked (and it did) but it’s the effing ‘whining’ that drives me nuts. He bitched about the release, fair enough, but then he started bagging on the movie itself and seeing as how it was the best he’d done in a decade, that’s an issue.
And then with Cop Out, it’s not even that he got mad about people ripping on it, again, fair enough, it’s that his defense of the movie wasn’t about the qualities of the film or how much effort was put into it, but instead his arguement was that this was the film equivalent of a retarded child and critics were just being mean.
This is a rational, professional adult?
The problem I have with your post Drew is that, you’re right, Kevin doesn’t need critics to make his investments back on his films, he makes him cheap and the BO of Cop Out (and the ongoing, slightly baffling love for Mallrats) prove that people will plunk down money no matter what dreck he churns out (I mean I enjoy Mallrats, but it is a dumb, ugly and painfully stupid movie, the occasional glimpses of inspired dialogue and insight into generational lethargy are the sol bright spots). It’s impossible to grow under those conditions. He lives in the same vacuum that Burton does, where any sense of artistic growth is stifled.
So yeah, he can pay more attention to random followers on twitter, and ignore and decry any dissenting opinion, and his world will keep growing more and more insular and restricted, until he’s just some guy cranking out carbon copies of past glories, leeching off old successes.
Having said all that, I am curious about Red State.
Yikes, should have re-read that before posting, bunch of typos.
No filmmaker needs critics like an indie filmmaker. The fate of a small movie can still turn on word of mouth and on how influential people see it. Someone who makes films ‘for the fans’, for people whose patronage is a sure thing, cannot expect respect from anyone else unless they earn it.
The other thing that is going on is that film criticism is changing. The barriers for entry are lower. Some people think they are Pauline Kael just because they have a DVD player and an internet connection. They aren’t. More stuff is available than ever before, but just watching it does not make someone a critic, just as eating a lot does not make someone a gourmet. A filmmaker who expects professionalism in film critics at a time when it is rapidly disintegrating (present company certainly excepted) is going to have to work a lot harder.
I can’t comment on what exactly is behind the outburst. But if a director doesn’t want to look pathetic by pitching their movie to a captive audience, they need to change something.
I will be the first to admit that I have been hard on Kevin and his films but after my sex change. And as you all know, I am no longer a blogger but a serious journalist, my attitude has changed. I look at myself as Kevin Smith but with a vagina who wantsto be taken seriously as a journalist and a female as he wants to be taken seriously as a filmmaker. Plus I do admit a tinge of jealousy as though I am now a female. Kevin would never have me as he I’d married to a beautiful women and while I now have the parts my breasts remain quite hairy. And my stomach overhang makes it difficult to get to my vagina.
Devina aka Devin
Drew, I have, in the past, loved everything that Kevin Smith did.
I loved Zach & Miri. Loved Dogma, Chasing Amy, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back… all of it.
I even liked Jersey Girl. And I’m not ashamed to say it.
However, after Kev was totally screwed by the horrible release date for Zack&Miri and the film didn’t do well the first weekend (even though it was well-reviewed, the press jumped on it as a failure, so many people didn’t go see it the second weekend who would’ve)… the dude broke with reality.
Say what you want about pot smokers and how pot isn’t worse than alcohol or whatever, but pot is like alcohol in that the people you know aren’t the same once they go down that path.
And Kevin Smith isn’t the same guy. He’s not the same director. His podcast may be more popular right now than when it started, but his podcast was SO much better (and far more lucid) before his dependence on pot.
I stopped listening to the smodcast because it was just a horrible mess of nothing hosted by a pot head. I mean, would you listen to a pot head ramble for an hour and half? The stuff they find funny you’re not going to find funny unless you’re similarly impaired.
And again, I’m not offering a referendum on smoking pot. I’m not. I’m fairly Libertarian when it comes to pot, and I’d love to see it legalized providing we slap a 30% tax on it.
But Smith was SO much better and so much more interesting before his marijuana dependence started (because of his nervous breakdown re: Zack&Miri).
I’ll go see Red State. But I have no idea what kind of quality I’ll be getting.
That’s exactly what I’m beginning to suspect. I went through a heavy pot smoking phase after being no more than and occasional user due to a really bad breakup and ended up having to quit when people I know even casually started remarking on how my thought process was seemingly much more random lately.
I had a hard time paying attention to books I read and movies much more complicated than say Mallrats. There’s no way, none I’d be able to direct and edit a quality film in that state (or my non-filmaker equivalent), which I’ve been suspecting had a hand in Cop Out’s messiness.
I still listen to Smodcast, but you’re right, it’s like watching The Office and Rescue Me the last season or two. It’s mostly out of habit and residual goodwill. He needs to get his shit together.
Let me be clear, I’ve no problem with people smoking pot, I’m talking about my own problem with a dramatic increase in use due to outside pressures and the parallels I see to Smith’s behavior lately. If you like the herb that’s great, I’m talking more about using it in a way to self-medicate that goes far beyond recreational use.
Kevin Smith. He should be eternally grateful for all the breaks he’s gotten and the fact that he can pretty well make a film whenever he wants and someone will bankroll it.
I’ve seen Clerks, Chasing Amy, Dogma and Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back. Of these I liked Chasing Amy for the most part. The other films had their moments. He’s certainly not a filmmaker I admire except for the fact that he gets to make movies like I said earlier.
The guy needs to get over himself and learn a bit of humility. He ain’t that funny or that great a writer. He has his moments but for this critic he hasn’t earned my respect – yet.
90 percent of his criticism comes from internet bloggers who’s biggest creative achievement in life is being critical of Kevin Smith. This is not to say most of Smith’s output hasn’t been crap but considering the criticism coming from devina f and drew, who BTW wrote one of the worst masters of horror episodes it all has the tinge of fat blogger envy.
Drew, thank you so much for posting that George Takei video. I went to school with Clint McCance and after I graduated in 1999, I pretty much cut all ties with that town. The blowback from his stupidity was surprising and brutal.
Seriously: just when you think you’ve hit rock bottom, Sulu hands you a shovel.
There’s no point in Kevin Smith complaining that critics give his films terrible reviews – most print critics are looking for cinematic art and craft, two things that are missing from Smith’s work. I’m not saying that as a criticism, just that there isn’t much in Smith’s films for critics to get into. I used to like him a lot but the guy wandering around these days isn’t the same guy that made Clerks, that’s for sure. If he thinks Cop Out has any redeeming features whatsoever he needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror.
Write a comment…
Drew, can I just change tack from Kevin Smith to urge you to read Michel Faber’s novel Under The Skin. It is a really unsettling read that didn’t quite convince me to become a vegetarian – but got pretty close. I think you’ll love it.
Frankly alot of online umbrage tossed at Smith has always been a strain of jealousy from my point of view. He’s the online movie geek that got off his butt and did something with his passion. Not saying everyone can do what he did even if they want to but you catch my meaning.
And as for his assessment of the online press it’s pretty hard to disagree, though I can say with experience that this debate and attitude predates the internet too. The difference now though is that pre-internet media actually was (mostly) discrete from outlet to outlet even if on the same topic, whereas a lot of online “coverage” is simply incestuous from site to site to site, with it having exponentially less value to a reader after maybe, if we are being honest here, less than half a dozen outlets total and even those trade on each other routinely.
I mean I myself can go through my bookmarks right now and from a news standpoint probably eliminate half of them and still get the same amount of information I’m interested in. The problem is that maybe a gaming outlet wants to burnish its film geek cred so it has to assign someone to react to everything you announce or write here or other film fan sites without journalistic credentials or access thinks it can legitimize itself by not just parroting what is reported on a reputable site but also breathlessly FRONT PAGING every tidbit that might seem like news – like a routine casting bubble or other pre-production formality.
In any case I feel for the outlets that work hard to deliver something, even if only a perspective, that is unique to them but they are grossly outnumbered by a lot of mynocks…chewing on the power cables.
One thing to add and emphasize though is that Smith owes his early career to critical notice, support and publicity. No question.
My favorite Indiana Jones goofy face? The one Harrison Ford makes in LAST CRUSADE before he falls into the hidden staircase his dad accidentally activates in the Nazi castle. “Daaaa-addd!!”
My favorite Indy face is the look on his face when he goes for his gun in Temple of Doom to kill the sword guys and realizes its gone. He goes from cocky self-assurance to pants-crapping terror in half a second.
Nothing beats the “We are going to die!” face in Temple Of Doom.
My second favorite action hero face is the John McClane horse face, which Bruce Willis does whenever he’s holding a gun with two hands and trying to see what’s around him.
If Kevin Smith were George Lucas, he’d have made the low-budget version of THX 1138 and then skipped straight to the prequels.
I can’t aghree enough about how the rampant pot use has severely blunted Smith’s previoujsly razor-sharp with. Especially in the SModcasts.
Now he just rambled and has that exact same dumb chuckle that every pot-head has. And every discussion with Mosier always seems to go to “How long before you start sucking dick?” *moronic chuckle*
Get your act together, Smith. COP OUT was dogshit; a boring, action-less action movie, as well as being a laugh-less comedy.
I’m sure the pot smoking had Smith rolling around with laughter on the set at all of Tracy Morgan’s painful mugging and shouting. But judging by Bruce Willis’s expression throughout the film Smith was the only person who found any of it funny.
Man, that first sentence was a mess!
I meant to say ‘razor-sharp wit’.