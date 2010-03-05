The National name new album, release date

The National revealed to fans on its message board today that the group’s fifth album will be titled “High Violet,” due via 4AD on May 11.

The Brooklyn-based quintet has already taken to a new URL highviolet.com to post some lo-fi clips of recording in the studio, with what’s purportedly bits and bobs of sounds from the new set.

Touring behind the effort have already been set up, with a kick-off on March 28 at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tenn.; shortly thereafter, The National head to Richmond, Va., to play at, naturally, The National. Pavement will have the band open up for them for one date. Otherwise, talented groups The Antlers, Beach House and Ramona Falls have been tapped as support for these “Alligator” men.

The National’s last album, “Boxer,” was released in 2007.

Here are The National’s tour dates:

03-28 Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre (Big Ears Festival)

04-22 Richmond, VA – The National

04-23 Richmond, VA – The National

05-05 London, England – Electric Ballroom

05-06 London, England – Royal Albert Hall

05-07 Paris, France – Le Zenith *

05-09 Berlin, Germany – Astra

05-21 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

05-22 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern #

05-23 San Diego, CA – Spreckels Theatre #

05-26 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

05-27 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre #

05-29 Quincy, WA – Sasquatch Festival

06-02 Boston, MA – House of Blues %

06-03 Boston, MA – House of Blues %

06-04 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory %

06-05 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory %

06-06 Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall %

06-08 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall %

06-09 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall %

06-11-13 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

06-16 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall %

07-27 Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park ^

* with Pavement

# with Ramona Falls

^ with Beach House

% with the Antlers