The Rolling Stones’ ‘Exile on Main St.’ leads May 18 release slate

The biggest release of May 18 is nearly 40 years old: The reissue of The Rolling Stones classic, “Exile on Main St.,” complete with 10 bonus tracks, has the music world atwitter. The Stones” masterpiece is just one of several noteworthy reissues coming out including The Jayhawks” self-titled 1986 debut, which makes its bow on CD, as well as Duran Duran”s eponymous first set and 1983″s “Seven and the Ragged Tiger.” Tops among the new releases are “Brothers” from The Black Keys, LCD Soundsystem”s third and perhaps last CD and another “Glee” set to make Gleeks smile.

Band of Horses, “Infinite Arms” (Brown/Fat Possum/Columbia): South Carolina-based outfit”s first set through Columbia (after previous stint on Sub Pop) stays true to its ethereal, often dreamy aesthetic, bolstered by lead singer Ben Bridwell”s slightly nasally, impassioned vocals.

Bo Bice, “3” (Sugar Money/Saguro Road): “American Idol” long-haired Southern boy cleverly titles his third album, “3,” and brings along AJ Croce and Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman along for his country-fried rock.

The Black Keys, “Brothers” (Nonesuch): Blues rock duo recorded its sixth album in the soul nirvana known as Muscle Shoals, Ala., with an assist from Danger Mouse and producer/engineer Mark Neill. Their swampy, gritty sound remains intact, but they bring a groovy stomp to such tracks as the retro “Howlin” For You” and pay homage to Jimi Hendrix on “Black Mud.”

LCD Soundsystem, “This is Happening” (DFA/Virgin): LCD mastermind James Murphy says this may be LCD”s last set. If so, what a swan song from the non-stop pep, new wave brilliance of “Drunk Girls” to the Talking Heads-like weirdly, percussive “Dance Yrself Clean.”

Jamie Lidell, “Compass” (Warp): The exhilarating, soulful Brit brings the funk, but also beautiful songcraft on his latest musical sojourn. If you can tell a man by the company he keeps, Lidell is in very good shape indeed. Joining him on “Compass” are Beck, Feist, Grizzly Bear”s Chris Taylor and Wilco”s Pat Sansone.

Nas and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, “Distant Relatives” (Universal Republic): Rapper Nas and Bob Marley”s youngest son, Damian, combine forces for this often politically-charged set.

The Rolling Stones, “Exile on Main St.” (Universal): Absolute no record collection is complete without a copy of this 1972 album, which many rock purists consider among the best ever made and certainly the Stones” masterpiece. Here, the original album is supplemented with 10 bonus tracks recorded around the same time as “Exile.” Many of the extra tunes weren”t completed, so Mick and Keef went back in with producer Don Was to finish them off. Essential.

Various Artists, “Glee: The Music, Volume 3-Showstoppers”: Counting the chart-topping “The Power of Madonna,” this makes the fourth album full of chipper remakes of our favorite pop classics such as “Beautiful,” “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and two Lady GaGa tracks (if you buy the deluxe edition), “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance.”