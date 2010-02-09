Whites Stripes blast Air Force Reserves’ usage of song in Super Bowl ad

02.09.10 9 years ago

The White Stripes” message to the Air Force Reserve couldn”t be any clearer: don”t use us as a recruitment tool.

The duo took to its website to protest what it calls the unauthorized use of its song “Fell in Love with a Girl” in a Super Bowl commercial that aired Feb. 7. We have a feeling the Air Force got the message loud and clear: A link on the White Stripes” site to the ad only directs to the Air Force Reserve site-the offending commercial is nowhere in site.

“We believe our song was re-recorded and used without permission of the White Stripes, our publishers, label or management,” says the band on its website.

The message reads in full:

“The White Stripes take strong insult and objection to the Air Force Reserves presenting this advertisement with the implication that we licensed one of our songs to encourage recruitment during a war that we do not support.

“The White Stripes support his nation”s military, at home and during times when our country needs and depends on them. We simply don”t want to be a cog in the wheel of the current conflict, and hope for a safe and speedy return home for our troops.

“We have not licensed this song to the Air Force Reserve and we plan to take strong action to stop the ad containing this music.”

