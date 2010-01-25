The Who disclose Super Bowl halftime show set list

01.25.10 9 years ago 2 Comments

The NFL Super Bowl XLIV face-off between the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints isn’t for another two weeks, but The Who certainly know what their own game plan is.

The veteran British rock act has planned a medley of their biggest hits for the halftime show. As if there were any other option.

“We’re kinda doing a mashup of stuff,” guitarist Pete Towshend told Billboard. “A bit of ‘Baba O’Riley,’ a bit of ‘Pinball Wizard,’ a bit of the close of ‘Tommy,’ a bit of ‘Who Are You,’ and a bit of ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again.’ It works — it’s quite a saga.”

We bet. But can it top years previous acts, like Tom Petty’s “Freefallin'” in 2008,  Prince’s “Purple Rain” and phallic guitar jam in 2007 or Bruce Springsteen’s camera-crotch moment during last year’s set?

If The Who don’t do it for you, at least there’s a bunch of puppies and bunnies to be watched during Puppy Bowl VI.

