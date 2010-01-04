Third ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ cast announced

A disgraced former governor, a disgraced former baseball player, a couple random stand-up comics and a slew of familiar reality TV gadflies lead the cast of allegedly recognizable names for NBC’s third season of “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

That’s right, after failing to find a place for former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich on “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here” this summer (he was replaced by his wife, who used the show as a platform to convince her on-air colleagues of her hubby’s total innocence), NBC found a home for him opposite Donald Trump on “The Celebrity Apprentice,” which returns to NBC on Sunday, March 14.

The men joining Blago include Darryl Strawberry, Bret Michaels, Goldberg, Michael Johnson, Sinbad and Curtis Stone.

The “Celebrity Apprentice” women include Cyndi Lauper, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, Selita Ebanks, Maria Kanellis, Carol Leifer and Summer Sanders.

That’s quite a list. And some of the more familiar names — think Osbourne or Michaels — have basically been living their lives on tawdry reality shows for a decade.

We’ll assume you remember that Johnson is a former track star and that Leifer is a stand-up comic best remembered as being the basis for Elaine on “Seinfeld.” Unlike us, you may have remembered that Sanders was an Olympic swimming champion and occasional TV personality. We can’t say for sure, though, if you’re going to be able to identify Ebanks as a Victoria’s Secret model, Kanellis as a wrestling babe and Stone as an alleged celebrity chef.

Regardless, one or two of those people may be stretching the definition of the world “celebrity” a bit far.

But don’t try telling that to Donald Trump!

“This season of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ is going to be fantastic,” promises The Donald in an NBC statement. “The list of celebrities we have this season is outstanding and the show will really resonate with our core viewers and fans. I expect this season of ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ to be the best one yet.”

“Celebrity Apprentice” premieres on NBC at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 14.