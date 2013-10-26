This Week in Superhero Movies: Cap gets a trailer, Spidey gets new villains, and more

This is the place to catch up on news about Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, Captain America, Wonder Woman, and even the “Peanuts” gang. Between new trailers, teasers, featurettes and photos, there was quite a long for supehero fans to watch this week, so get your eyeballs ready.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

We finally get a trailer for the Marvel sequel, and it’s a doozy: Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson, Robert Redford, Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie as Falcon. Plus, a not-so-secret villain. What more could you want? Here are 10 things we learned from the trailer.



“Batman vs. Superman”

Will Wonder Woman pop up with her superfriends? Also, it turns out that someone else had reservations about Ben Affleck playing Batman — Ben Affleck himself.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Kevin Feige

Kevin Feige says the sequel is “absolutely influenced by all the movies that lead up to it,” but will also stand on its own.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Trying to steal Marvel's thunder, Fox released a tease of the "x-Men" sequel's upcoming initial trailer.

“Amazing Spider-Man 2′ and beyond

“Thor: The Dark World”

A new featurette puts Oscar-winner Natalie Portman in the spotlight, while she, Chris Hemsworth and the rest of the sequel’s cast hit the red carpet in these fancy photos.

“Ant-Man”

We still have no idea who will play the title hero, but Edgar Wright may have found his Janet Van Dyne in "Parks and Rec's" Rashida Jones.

“Daredevil” and “Punisher”

Will Marvel really reboot the superheroes for the big screen again?

“Deadpool”

Ryan Reynolds still really wants to star in a Deadpool movie. According to him , it might actually happen…someday.

“Batman: Arkham Origins”