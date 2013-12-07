This Week in Superhero Movies: It’s all about universe-building

Forget franchise-building. In this post-“Avengers” world, it’s all about universe-building. While Warner Bros. is creating its own superhero universe by adding Wonder Woman to “Batman vs. Superman,” 20th Century Fox has inked a three-year deal with “X-Men: Days of Future Past” screenwriter Simon Kinberg, with the hopes of building an alternate Marvel movie universe. Meanwhile, Sony is bent on overstuffing the “Amazing Spider-Man” series with even more villains and supporting characters.

“Man of Steel 2”

Batman and Superman will officially be joined by Wonder Woman, will be played by “Fast & Furious” star Gal Gadot. Then there’s the news that “Zero Dark Thirty’s” Callan Muvey is reportedly in contention to play a villain. Could that be a bald villain? Can Warners actually pull off all of their plans? See what HitFix’s Drew McWeeny says about it here.



“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Wow. That is one big trailer, with a whole lot of bad guys who will no doubt be seen again when Spidey faces the Sinister Six. But the question remains, are there any secrets left?

“X-Men: Apocalypse”

“Days of Future Past” is still in the future, but Bryan Singer and Fox want to get fans excited about the next mutant movie, already set for 2016. But will Hugh Jackman suit up for it, or any subsequent adventures?

Fox’s Marvel universe

Speaking of Fox and mutants, “Days of Future Past” and “Fantastic Four” writer Simon Kinberg has signed a long-term deal with the studio with the goal of building a Marvel-style cinematic universe with the heroes owned by the studio. That means an X-Men/Fantastic Four/X-Force/Silver Surfer team-up is inevitable.

“Daredevil”

The upcoming Netflix series will officially have “Lost” vet Drew Goddard as show runner.