TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ return tops ‘Glee’ on Tuesday

06.02.10 8 years ago

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 1, 2010.

As expected, “Glee” took a bit of a tumble in its first “American Idol”-free episode in months, but the hit FOX musical-dramedy still delivered solid numbers and combined with the premiere of “Hell’s Kitchen” to give the network a win in the key 18-49 demographic.
Neither FOX show, though, could compete with the premiere of “America’s Got Talent,” which gave NBC an overall win and would have given the demo to NBC if not for a so-so launch to “Losing It with Jillian.”
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.4 rating for the night, nipping the 3.3 rating for NBC. ABC was a solid third with a 2.8 rating in the coveted demographic. CBS was a distant fourth with a 1.6 rating, while The CW’s 0.4 rating trailed.
Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 10.42 million viewers to go with a 6.3 rating/11 share. CBS’ 5.9/10 was a close second. Third place went to ABC’s 4.5/8, nipping the 4.4/7 for FOX. The CW trailed with a 0.6/1.
CBS started the night in first with a 7.1/12 for “NCIS,” though that repeat finished fourth for the hour in the 18-49 demographic. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” premiere started off with a 6.9/12 and a won the hour in the key demo with a 3.1 rating. ABC’s “Wipeout” sneak averaged a 4.5/8 overall and did a 2.9 demo rating. FOX’s premiere of “Hell’s Kitchen” had a 3.5/6 and a 2.9 demo rating. That left The CW’s “90210” repeat in fifth.
“America’s Got Talent” soared to a 7.9/13 and a 4.1 demo rating in its second hour. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second, but again fourth in the demo. FOX’s “Glee” had a 5.2/9 and a 3.8 demo rating, averaging 8.99 million viewers. Without “Idol,” “Glee” lost nearly 2.5 million viewers and dropped a full ratings point, but still exceeded its fall numbers without “Idol.” The second hour of “Wipeout” had a 4.4/7 and a 3.1 demo rating for ABC. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat had a 0.6/1 for fifth.
A repeat of “The Good Wife” had a 4.7/8 to win the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS. ABC’s “A Special Edition of 20/20: Superhumans” was second overall and beat CBS in total viewers. The premiere of “Losing It with Jillian” won the hour with a 2.7 demo rating, but lost more roughly half of its overall lead-in, doing a 4.0/7. 
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

TAGSGleeHELL'S KITCHENLOSING IT WITH JILLIANNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTV RATINGSWednesdayWipeout

