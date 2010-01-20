TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ gives ‘Human Target’ a Tuesday boost

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 19, 2010.

The Tuesday encore of the “Human Target” premiere drew a larger audience in the key demo than in its original Sunday airing. That may, just possibly, be related to a little lead-in called “American Idol.” Due to the “Idol” juggernaut, FOX dominated Tuesday night in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 6.7 rating, topping the 3.4 rating for NBC and the 2.4 rating for CBS. ABC’s 1.0 rating was a distant fourth, with The CW’s 0.3 rating trailing.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 17.61 million viewers to go with a 9.8 rating/15 share. CBS’ 7.7/12 was good for second, with NBC’s 5.2/8 taking third. ABC’s 2.1/3 was fourth. The CW’s 0.5/1 was fifth.

FOX started the night in dominant fashion with a 14.3/22 for “American Idol,” which averaged 26.05 million viewers and a 9.9 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ “NCIS” repeat averaged 8.9/14 for second. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” did a 5.0/8 overall and finished second in the key demographic. Repeats of “Scrubs” and “Better Off Dead” averaged a 1.6/2 for ABC. The CW’s “90210” repeat was fifth.

CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” finished first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with a 7.9/12. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” improved to a 6.5/10 in its second hour and won the demo with a 4.7 rating. FOX got a 5.3/8 for the “Human Target” encore, though the fall-off at the half-hour was dramatic. ABC’s new “Scrubs” and “Better Off Ted” had a 2.1/3 for fourth. The CW’s “Melrose Place” repeat stayed fifth.

A “Good Wife” repeat had a 6.4/11 in the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. “The Jay Leno Show” had a 4.0/7 and tied with CBS for first in the key demographic. A repeat of “The Forgotten” trailed for ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.