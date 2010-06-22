TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette,’ ABC cruise on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 21, 2010.

“The Bachelorette” had no trouble holding off new dramas on FOX and edged strong repeats on CBS to help ABC control another Monday night.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.5 rating to win the night. CBS finished second with a 1.9 rating, with FOX’s 1.5 rating and the 1.3 rating for NBC right behind. The CW was a distant fifth in the key demographic with a 0.3 rating.

Overall, things were a tiny bit closer. ABC averaged an estimated 7.26 million viewers to go with a 4.8 rating/8 share, just in front of the 4.6/8 for CBS. FOX’s 3.3/6 was third, with NBC’s 2.2/4 in fourth. The CW trailed with a 0.5/1.

ABC started the night in first with a 5.2/9 and a 2.6 demo rating for “The Bachelorette.” FOX’s “Lie to Me” finished second with a 3.8/7, with CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” doing a 3.3/6 for a close third. NBC’s repeat of “Last Comic Standing” was fourth. On The CW, a repeat of “90210” did a 0.6/1.

“The Bachelorette” stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with a 5.6/9 and a 2.9 demo rating, narrowly beating the 5.5/9 for CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory,” though “Men” narrowly won its half-hour overall. FOX’s “The Good Guys” had a 2.7/5 to edge the 2.6/4 for NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” overall, though NBC had the advantage in the 18-49 demo. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat was fifth.

CBS’ “CSI: Miami” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with a 5.1/9. ABC’s “True Beauty” was second overall with a 3.7/6 and won the hour in the demo with a 2.0 rating. NBC’s “Persons Unknown” had a 2.0/4 for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.