TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Men’ pace CBS win

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 11, 2009.

CBS got strong performances from its comedies and from “CSI: Miami” to hold off FOX’s “House” and ABC’s “Bachelor” for Monday ratings wins.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 4.2 rating, edging the 3.7 rating for FOX and ABC’s 3.3 rating. NBC was fourth with a 2.1 rating, with The CW’s 0.4 rating trailing in the key demographic.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 13.13 million viewers to go with an 8.0 rating/13 share. ABC was second with a 6.8/11, just in front of FOX’s 6.0/9. NBC’s 3.4/5 was fourth, beating the 0.7/1 for The CW.

FOX won the 8 p.m. hour with a 7.3/11, also doing a 4.6 demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was a close second with a 6.6/10. CBS finished third with “How I Met Your Mother” (6.0/9) and “Accidentally on Purpose” (5.2/8), which finished second in the key demographic. NBC’s “Chuck” did a 4.3/7 with 7.3 million viewers and 2.6 demo rating, both down from Sunday’s premiere but fairly solid given the competition. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat was fifth.

CBS moved into first at 9 p.m. with the 9.7/15 for “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory,” which also averaged a 5.5 rating in the key demo. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was up to a 7.4/11 in its second hour. FOX’s “Fringe” was third with a 4.7/7. NBC’s “Heroes” plummeted to a 2.9/4 and a 2.1 demo rating. That left The CW’s “Gossip Girl” in fifth.

“CSI: Miami” closed in first for CBS with an 8.7/15 and a 3.7 demo rating. ABC’s “Castle” did a 6.3/11 for second. NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show” was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.