TV Ratings: CBS controls Friday, ‘Smallville’ special soars

Fast National ratings for Friday, February 5, 2010.

CBS’ regular Friday procedurals had no trouble controlling the night, though The CW got stronger-than-normal ratings from the two-hour “Absolute Justice” special on “Smallville.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS won the night with a 2.1 rating. The other four networks were tightly clumped in the key demographic, with ABC’s 1.6 rating edging the 1.5 rating for FOX, leaving NBC’s 1.3 rating and the 1.2 rating for The CW close behind.

Overall, CBS had a bit more breathing room, averaging an estimated 9.01 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/10 share. ABC’s 4.1/7 was second, with NBC’s 3.7/6 close behind. FOX’s 2.4/4 and the 1.8/3 for The CW trailed.

CBS’ “The Ghost Whisperer” started the night in first with a 5.4/9 and a 2.2 demo rating. NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order” was second, nipping the 3.5/6 for ABC’s “Supernanny.” FOX’s “House” repeat was fourth with a 2.4/4. The first hour of “Smallville” had a 1.7/3 for The CW, averaging nearly 2.6 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating.

“Medium” kept CBS in first at 9 p.m. with a 5.5/9 and a 2.2 demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with a 4.4/8. ABC’s “Shark Tank” took third with a 3.0/5. FOX’s new “Kitchen Nightmares” was fourth overall with a 2.4/4, but finished second for the hour in the 18-49 demo. The CW’s “Smallville” improved to a 1.9/3, with 2.94 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating.

At 10 p.m., ABC’s “20/20” did a 5.9/10 to nip the 5.8/10 for CBS’ “Numb3rs,” though the CBS drama averaged more viewers and a higher demo rating. NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show” was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.