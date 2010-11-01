TV Ratings: Halloween Sunday viewers favor FOX’s baseball, NBC’s football

Fast National ratings for Sunday, October 31, 2010.

Helped more by NFL overrun in the early evening than by the World Series coverage later, FOX controlled Sunday night overall and tied with NFL-driven NBC in the all-important young adult demos.

Meanwhile, with the football and baseball, a spate of new cable offerings and, of course, Halloween, it was a slow night for CBS and ABC’s programming.

Among adults 18-49, FOX and NBC both averaged a 5.2 rating, tops in the key demographic. CBS was a distant third with a 2.4 rating, edging the 2.2 rating for ABC.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 16.67 million viewers and a 9.7 rating/16 share. NBC was second with a 7.9/13 and 13.18 million viewers. CBS finished third with 10.05 million viewers and a 6.2/10, with ABC’s 5.1/8 and 7.905 million viewers taking fourth.

7 p.m. — NFL overrun got FOX’s primetime off to a great start with 21.09 million viewers and a 7.3 demo rating in the 7 p.m. hour. CBS’ “60 Minutes” was second overall with 10.74 million viewers. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 5.83 million viewers in third. NBC finished fourth with the 5.6 million viewers for “Football Night in America,” but also finished second in the demo with a 2.0 rating.

8 p.m. — Still boosted by that football, FOX’s World Series pre-game and the start of Game 3 between the Giants and Rangers won the 8 p.m. hour with 16.16 million viewers. NBC’s Sunday Night Football game between the Steelers and Saints was second in viewers with 14.17 million and won the hour in the key demo with a 5.5 rating. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” had a low week with 9.215 million viewers and a 2.5 demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was fourth with 6.64 million viewers.

9 p.m. — NBC’s football coverage moved convincingly into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 17.63 million viewers and a 7.0 demo rating. FOX’s baseball tumbled to 12.75 million viewers and a 3.6 demo rating. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” averaged 10.98 million viewers and finished a close third in the demo. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” had a low 10.39 million viewers and a 2.9 demo rating.

10 p.m. — Pittsburgh and New Orleans (or at least their football teams) helped NBC finish primetime in first with 15.34 million viewers and a 6.3 demo rating. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” was second with 9.86 million viewers, beating the 8.16 million viewers for “Brothers & Sisters” on ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js