TV Ratings: ‘Idol’ results in another FOX Wednesday win

05.06.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, May 5, 2010.
While Tuesday’s “American Idol” performance show took a big dive in the ratings, Wednesday’s results telecast was relatively flat from last week, helping FOX to control the night despite low numbers from a “Lie to Me” repeat.
Meanwhile, after an already dismal debut, ABC’s “Happy Town” went totally into the tank in its second airing.
Among adults 18-49, FOX won Wednesday with a 3.8 rating, far ahead of the 2.4 rating for CBS or ABC’s 2.0 rating in the key demographic. NBC finished fourth for the night with a 1.7 rating, leaving The CW in fifth with a 1.0 rating.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 11.75 million viewers and a 7.0 rating/12 share. CBS was a solid second with a 6.1/11. NBC was a distant third with a 3.8/7, nipping the 3.7/6 for ABC. The CW’s 1.4/2 trailed.
CBS won the 8 p.m. hour with a 4.1/7 for a new “New Adventures of Old Christine” and a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory.” ABC’s repeat of “The Middle” and a new “The Middle” averaged a 3.7/7 for second and tied with CBS’ comedies for first in the demo. NBC’s repeat of “Minute to Win It” was third, beating the 2.9/5 for FOX’s “Lie To Me” repeat. The CW finished fifth overall with the 2.2/4 for “America’s Next Top Model,” which did a 1.5 demo rating, beating FOX for fourth.
“American Idol” dominated the 9 p.m. hour with an 11.1/18, averaging 19.05 million viewers and a 6.3 demo rating. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second for the hour with a 7.6/12, also finishing second in the demo. ABC’s “Modern Family” (5.5/9 and a 3.8 demo rating) and “Cougar Town” (3.8/6 and a 2.4 demo rating) were third. NBC’s “Mercy” had a 2.6/4 and a 1.0 demo rating for fourth, dismal numbers, but still better than The CW’s finale figures for “Fly Girls,” which finished fifth.
In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “CSI: NY” finished first overall with a  6.6/12. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second overall with a 5.5/10 and won the hour in the 18-49 demo with a 2.6 rating. ABC’s “Happy Town” did a 2.7/5 and a 1.2 demo rating in its second airing, with its overall viewership falling to under 3.9 million. 
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

