TV Ratings: Lackluster Daytime Emmys help CBS split sluggish Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 27, 2010.

On a sluggish Sunday, CBS won overall with a low-rated Daytime Emmys telecast, while FOX’s animation repeats were enough to win the key demographic.

Meanwhile, in their second airings, ABC’s “Scoundrels” and “The Gates” both took a big dip.

For the night, FOX averaged a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, winning the coveted age range. NBC and ABC’s 1.1 rating and the 1.0 rating for CBS followed closely.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 5.755 million viewers to go with a 3.9 rating/7 share. NBC finished second with a 3.3/6, with ABC’s 2.5/5 in third. FOX finished fourth with a 1.8/3.

CBS began the night in first with a 4.9/10 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat was second with a 2.8/6 and won the hour in the key demo with an unimpressive 1.1 rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third. FOX’s new “Sons of Tucson” (0.9/2) and a repeat of “American Dad” (1.1/2) finished fourth.

“Dateline NBC” moved into first at 8 p.m. with a 3.9/7. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” repeat and CBS’ encore of “I Get That A Lot” averaged a 2.9/5 for second (advantage ABC in total viewers and the key demo). FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” finished fourth overall, but won the hour in the demo.

CBS’ coverage of the Daytime Emmys finished first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with a 4.0/7. NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” was second. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” and “American Dad” finished third overall with a 2.5/4 and won the hour easily with a 2.0 demo rating. ABC’s “Scoundrels” had a 2.3/4 and a 1.0 demo rating, losing 1.5 million viewers from last week’s already poor debut.

The Daytime Emmys slipped to a 3.7/6 for CBS in the 10 p.m. hour, but still finished on top. NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” was second overall and won the key demo with a 1.2 rating. ABC’s “The Gates” had a 2.1/4 in its second airing, losing over 1.4 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.