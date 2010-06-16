TV Ratings: Lakers bounce back, ABC dominates Tuesday night

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 15, 2010.

The big winners on Tuesday night were the Los Angeles Lakers, ABC and ABC again.

The Lakers routed the Boston Celtics to force an NBA Finals Game Seven on Thursday night. That meant that not only did ABC win this Tuesday night ratings race with ease, but the network can also look forward to another ratings win, probably the biggest of the summer, on Thursday.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 4.8 rating, far ahead of the 2.7 rating for FOX in the all-important demographic. NBC’s 2.0 rating was third, beating the 1.5 rating for CBS. The CW’s 0.3 rating trailed.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 12.61 million viewers to go with a 7.5 rating/13 share. CBS moved up to second with a repeat-driven 5.5/9. NBC’s 4.1/7 and the 3.4/6 for FOX followed. The CW was fifth with a 0.5/1.

ABC swept the primetime hour starting at 8 p.m. with a 5.9/10 and a 3.4 demo rating for President Obama’s brief speech and the NBA Finals pregame. CBS was second with the same speech and “NCIS” doing a 5.7/10. NBC’s speech and “Losing it with Jillian” were third with a 3.3/6, beating FOX’s speech and “Hell’s Kitchen,” though FOX averaged more viewers and a higher 18-49 rating. The CW didn’t bother with the speech and got a 0.6/1 from a “One Tree Hill” repeat.

The Laker-Celtics game tipped off to an 8.2/13 and a 5.3 demo rating for ABC. While NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” both did a 6.1/10, NBC averaged far more viewers and a far higher 18-49 rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” had a 3.6/6 and tied for second in the demo. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat was fifth.

The basketball game went up to an 8.4/15 and a 5.6 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour, perhaps hampered by the Lakers’ wire-to-wire dominance. CBS was second overall with a 4.8/8 for a repeat of “The Good Wife.” NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” repeat was third overall and second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.